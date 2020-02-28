Whitmer activates the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate Michigan's response to the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate with

State, local and federal agencies to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus on Friday.

The governor, chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Director General of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Paul Rogers, and Captain Emmitt McGowan of the Michigan State Police gave an update on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Michigan to inform the inhabitants of Michigan on how the state is preparing to protect public health. As of now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, but Michiganders must take all necessary precautions to prepare and keep themselves and their families safe.

"At this time, we are leveraging all the resources of the state government to help people prepare and keep themselves and their families safe.," said Whitmer. "By activating the State Emergency Operations Center, we ensure that each branch of the state government is on alert and actively coordinate to prevent the spread of Coronavirus if it is Michigan. We are taking this step as a precaution. We will continue to take all the precautions necessary to keep Michiganders safe. ”

"While the current risk to the general public of obtaining COVID-19 is low, we need to use all our public health tools to make sure we are prepared," he said. Khaldun, medical executive director and deputy head of health for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “The people of Michigan can be sure that we are taking this seriously and will continue to make preparations to limit the spread and impact of COVID 19. Everyone can do basic things like wash their hands frequently, cover their cough properly and Stay home if you don't feel well. to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. "