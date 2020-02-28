Whitmer activates the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate Michigan's response to the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

The governor, chief medical officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Director General of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Paul Rogers, and Captain Emmitt McGowan of the Michigan State Police gave an update on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Michigan to inform the inhabitants of Michigan on how the state is preparing to protect public health. As of now, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, but Michiganders must take all necessary precautions to prepare and keep themselves and their families safe.
"At this time, we are leveraging all the resources of the state government to help people prepare and keep themselves and their families safe.," said Whitmer. "By activating the State Emergency Operations Center, we ensure that each branch of the state government is on alert and actively coordinate to prevent the spread of Coronavirus if it is Michigan. We are taking this step as a precaution. We will continue to take all the precautions necessary to keep Michiganders safe. ”
"While the current risk to the general public of obtaining COVID-19 is low, we need to use all our public health tools to make sure we are prepared," he said. Khaldun, medical executive director and deputy head of health for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). “The people of Michigan can be sure that we are taking this seriously and will continue to make preparations to limit the spread and impact of COVID 19. Everyone can do basic things like wash their hands frequently, cover their cough properly and Stay home if you don't feel well. to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. "
COVID-19 It has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory disease first detected in the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China. As of February 27th, there were more than 81,000 cases worldwide, with more than 78,000 in China, including more than 2,600 deaths in China. Research is underway to obtain more information, but the spread of the virus from person to person has occurred in accordance with theCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to reports, patients with confirmed infection have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Short of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as the flu, the common cold or COVID-19 is:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a top sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with other people.
On February 3, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) activated the Community Health Emergency Coordination Center (CHECC) to support the local and state response to the outbreak. MDHHS is working closely with health care providers, local public health departments and the CDC to identify possible cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. MDHHS has implemented standard emergency response operating procedures that address outbreaks of infectious diseases and new or emerging diseases, such as COVID-19.
Information about this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus Y CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
