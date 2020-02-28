While Israel votes again (and again), the Arabs see an opportunity

ABU QUEIDER, Israel – This was not the campaign stop of an ordinary Israeli politician.

About 40 Bedouin women sat in plastic chairs in an outdoor living room, a desert and muddy town of flimsy shacks, tin roofs, wandering chickens and chopped dirt roads that provide the backdrop.

%MINIFYHTML9a2f72288b0e81babc84cc7695b38fec11% %MINIFYHTML9a2f72288b0e81babc84cc7695b38fec12%

Before them, as modestly dressed as their audience, was Iman Khatib Yasin, a social worker who is running for a position in the Parliament of Israel on the predominantly Arab list known as the Joint List.

Voter participation among Arab women has always been poor, he reminded them, before describing how things could change if their voices were heard, and if they helped her make history as Israel's first legislator with hijab.

"If we are a large number," he said, "we are a strength that cannot be ignored."

Israeli Jews generally seem discouraged at having to vote for the third consecutive time in a year, but for Arab voters and their candidates, the election of three mobs on Monday is full of hope and promise. Encouraged by a strong performance in September, the leaders of the combined list of predominantly Arab parties known as the Joint List hope to improve the 13 seats they won in the 120-seat Parliament, when they almost helped overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. .