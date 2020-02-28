While Israel votes again (and again), the Arabs see an opportunity

ABU QUEIDER, Israel – This was not the campaign stop of an ordinary Israeli politician.
About 40 Bedouin women sat in plastic chairs in an outdoor living room, a desert and muddy town of flimsy shacks, tin roofs, wandering chickens and chopped dirt roads that provide the backdrop.
Before them, as modestly dressed as their audience, was Iman Khatib Yasin, a social worker who is running for a position in the Parliament of Israel on the predominantly Arab list known as the Joint List.
Voter participation among Arab women has always been poor, he reminded them, before describing how things could change if their voices were heard, and if they helped her make history as Israel's first legislator with hijab.
"If we are a large number," he said, "we are a strength that cannot be ignored."
Israeli Jews generally seem discouraged at having to vote for the third consecutive time in a year, but for Arab voters and their candidates, the election of three mobs on Monday is full of hope and promise. Encouraged by a strong performance in September, the leaders of the combined list of predominantly Arab parties known as the Joint List hope to improve the 13 seats they won in the 120-seat Parliament, when they almost helped overthrow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. .
This time, they hope to finish the work, and also apply their growing influence in Parliament to practical concerns such as crime, housing shortages and obtaining dozens of unauthorized Arab villages in the Negev desert, such as Abu Queider, added to the map of the government.
Feeling that they have momentum, Arab activists leave no stone unturned, no shabby community ignored, in an attempt to play a decisive role in determining the next government of Israel.
Arab voters have no shortage of complaints against Mr. Netanyahu: his support for the settlement and annexation of West Bank lands, after years of opposing the Oslo peace process; its enactment of a 2018 law that degraded the state of the Arabic language and said that only Jews had national rights of self-determination in Israel; and their racial harassment over the past year, including the claim that the Arabs wanted to "annihilate us all: women, children and men."
According to its director, Samer Swaid, a well-funded door-to-door scrutiny operation has quadrupled, with 600 workers visiting 140,000 homes, or about 40 percent of the voting Arab population. He would not disclose to campaign sponsors beyond saying that they included rich American philanthropists.
Arab participation had generally declined since the early days of Israel, under martial law, when historians say Arab citizens felt pressured to vote. But in September, it reached almost 60 percent. This time, Swaid says he is confident that it will exceed 65 percent. "That is potentially 18 or 19 seats," he said.
The pollsters are not affiliated with any party, and Swaid said two or three new seats could go to non-Arab parties like Blue and White, whose leader, Benny Gantz, almost defeated Netanyahu in the previous two elections. But parliamentary elections are a zero sum game. Each additional seat that wins the Joint List puts a majority of 61 seats further out of Mr. Netanyahu's reach.
That mobilization did not go unnoticed by Mr. Netanyahu, who attempted a high-speed U-turn during the past week. He published a verse of the Quran on his Facebook page. He gave an Arab website a video interview, in which he talked about organizing direct flights to Saudi Arabia so that Israeli citizens could save thousands on their pilgrimages to Mecca.
He tried to calm the outraged Arab voters for his acceptance of Trump's peace plan, which suggested redrawing the borders to give a proposed new Palestinian state sovereignty over the so-called Arab Triangle, a predominantly Arab part of Israel. No Arab would be "uprooted," Netanyahu said, although some might find themselves in another country.
And he has begun to argue with the Arabs that he has improved their lives, while the leaders of the Joint List, he says, do little more than drink coffee and express their support for the terrorists.
In a city in Triangle, Qalansawe, the leader of the Joint List, Ayman Odeh, told voters on Tuesday night that Netanyahu was scared. The softened tone and the empty promises of the prime minister, Odeh argued, were nothing more than a more benign form of voter suppression. After all, it was Mr. Netanyahu himself, who tried to silence the Muslim night call to prayer a few years ago because he could listening to him from his beach house in Caesaria, Mr. Odeh recalled a mostly male crowd.
"It treats us as if we were five years old," he said. "He's making fun of us. And mockery is the worst form of racism."
Only when Arab protesters closed an important road last fall, the government finally assigned hundreds of police officers to combat violence and organized crime in Arab areas, Odeh said, adding: "Who else can we depend on? "
A moment later, he asked for new volunteers to knock on the doors. A dozen hands rose.
However, the Joint List does not only court Arab voters. With eye-catching Yiddish language in the ultra-orthodox and Amharic announcements to Israeli Ethiopians, the Arab parties call for solidarity in the fight against racism and discrimination.
And with house parties and town halls serving liberal Jews, the Joint List is offered as a more vital alternative to the traditional left-wing Jewish parties, Labor and Meretz, who lost so much support during the past year that they had to do so. Merge to survive.
In the Israeli elections, each party presents an ordered list of candidates, and the seats won by each party are assigned to the candidates in that order. Outside the Joint List, it is unlikely that any Arab candidate, apart from members of the Druze religious sect, whom Jewish Israelis see with greater approval, wins a seat in Parliament.
From Qalansawe, Mr. Odeh drove 25 minutes to Kfar Saba, a Jewish city of 110,000, where the crowd was larger and the place, the living room of an apartment, too small. There, he appealed to the consciences of the Jewish liberals.
"We all need to feel a sense of belonging as citizens," he said. Arab school children had to learn about the law of the nation state, he said.
"Imagine that the teacher tells an Arab student that you are worth less in this country," he said.
"Jews from all over the world have supported just causes," he added, pointing out civil rights and movements against apartheid. Now, he said, it was time for that to happen at home: for Israeli Jews to "support the minority and strengthen it."
The simple fact of reaching out to Jewish voters is a significant change for Arab politicians, said Shibley Telhami, a Middle East public opinion expert at the University of Maryland.
"They are normalizing as part of the political body in a way that makes Jews accept them more, even if they don't vote for them," he said. “When looking down the road, could the Jews accept them? A slight majority say no, but there are many undecided. They can help themselves move the needle in the right direction. "
For Ms. Yasin, it was difficult enough for her own Islamic party, known as Raam, to accept her as a serious candidate.
"They said that no woman wanted to be in the leadership," he recalled in an interview. "I said:" Have you asked them? "
Raised in a family of observant farmers in the city of Arabba in Galilee, where a cousin was killed in bloody protests in 1976 that Palestinians commemorate each year, Yasin said she was "always political." She simply did not know.
Only after an Israeli leadership program sent her to Morocco, where she met women legislators who were also religious Muslims, did she think of entering politics herself.
She is number 15 on the Joint List, so she will only enter Parliament if the list wins at least that number of seats. If elected, he said, he hopes above all to fix the Arab schools of Israel. Instead of teaching critical thinking skills, he said: "Children are being trained to be passive and oppressed."
But first, there is the question of taking the vote.
In Abu Queider, he invoked Islamic teaching to present his case. "Your voice is like a treasure, like a diamond around your neck," he told the women who gathered to see her. "God asks us to take care of our treasures."
Voting in Abu Queider is not easy: it takes up to an hour by car to the nearest ballot box, residents said. This is because the town is not recognized: together with the polling places, it lacks electricity, running water and the possibility of obtaining building permits. Which means that officials come every few weeks and stick demolition notices in people's homes; Once or twice a year, residents say, bulldozers tear down some of them.
"They don't consider us citizens," he said of the Israeli government, while the women nodded. "They treat us like enemies."
"As prisoners!" Someone shouted.
"You know that, you live this situation," Yasin said. “This is your reality. This should make you run to the polls. It's the only way to get our rights. "
David M. Halbfinger reported from Abu Queider and Allison McCann from London.