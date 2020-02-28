Where will Cam Newton play in 2020? Ranking of the 5 best QB settings, from Panthers to Patriots

Cam Newton continues to wait for the Panthers' total 2020 commitment, and the Panthers continue to wait to see how healthy Newton will recover from a foot injury that ends the season.

But with the free NFL agency just around the corner, time is running for Carolina to finally decide if her franchise quarterback will return for a tenth season.

The Panthers have entered semi-reconstruction mode with new coach Matt Rhule. On the one hand, Rhule said that "absolutely,quot; would like Newton as his QB during the first year of a new offensive under the first-year coordinator Joe Brady. On the other hand, exchanging Newton before his 31-year season, before becoming a free agent in 2021, would save the team $ 19.1 million in salary space.

Newton staying at a reasonable price to be the unquestionable owner makes sense. Looking at it as a bridge QB and putting it into test mode does not. As for its commercial value, Newton is unique compared to the QB in the free agent market because it has such a high ceiling and is not the typical type of caregiver that equipment tends to acquire in these situations.

With all that in mind and knowing what we know now, here is the ranking of the best settings for Newton, even where he is.

1. Tennessee Titans

When Newton enjoyed his MVP season in 2015, the Panthers had a prolific running game, a top defense and an aerial game with great plays of open receivers and good tight-wing production. The Titans can provide Newton the same kind of support with Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel and A.J. Brown, among others.

Tennessee was on the verge of an AFC championship with Ryan Tannehill, but Newton has much higher and hurried passes when he is healthy and a little younger. Professionally, the movement would give Newton another good opportunity for the success of the playoffs and, personally, keep him in the South.

Tennessee officials said that during the Combine the team maintains all of its quarterback options beyond re-signing Tannehill. With the team in the way to win now and without dazzling holes, the Titans chasing Newton makes a lot of sense.

2. The Los Angeles Chargers

After separating from Philip Rivers, the Chargers are the only team in the NFL with a guaranteed open start point that targets free agency. Coach Anthony Lynn said the team agrees with the promotion of Tyrod Taylor support if necessary, but it is clear that Los Angeles should weigh all the high-end veteran and rookie alternatives.

Even if the Chargers do not re-sign Melvin Gordon as expected, Newton would fit well on his offense, assuming tight end Hunter Henry re-signs to flank Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler in the air game. Lynn has done well in the execution of QB (see Taylor in Buffalo) in the past, and Newton brings a dimension that Rivers did not have.

Los Angeles is not a bad place for rejuvenation, and the Chargers with their defense can recover to their 2018 playoff form. They have every reason to call the Panthers.

3. Carolina Panthers

Brady's influence on LSU helped Joe Burrow have the best season of college passes, culminating in a Heisman Trophy and a national championship. Brady, with his experience in the NFL, can adapt to Newton's skill set and give the QB a much-needed boost at the end of his career.

The Panthers knew they would have to rebuild their defense in many places by 2020, even before losing to the Luke Kuechly centerpiece because of his retirement. The offense will have more load to win games, and among Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Ian Thomas, Carolina have a lot to take Newton to a return season.

Carolina's alternatives are a high recruiting rookie or other veteran free agent. However, keep the door n. ° 1 could end up being the best option without too much investment. In the worst case, if it doesn't work with Newton in a contract year, the Panthers can first dive into a draft class that should include Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields in 2021.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are the most difficult team to read in the NFL in terms of their quarterback plans for 2020. They are thinking of re-signing Jameis Winston, but they won't go overboard with years and money. There have been indications of other free agents, from Rivers to Teddy Bridgewater and even Tom Brady.

Although Newton going to an NFC South rival would be strange, going on a Bruce Arians offense would not be strange. The Bucs offer a first level reception body and a suddenly formidable defense. They should focus their draft picks on their blocking and running game.

Newton's great arm would work with the concepts of field passes below Arians, and his mobility would be a good advantage both to extend the plays and to complement the quick attack. The obvious obstacle would be to reach an agreement with a division rival, but there is a precedent for such a QB movement. In 2010, the Eagles changed Donovan McNabb, 33, to the Redskins.

Arians would like his team to be more adverse to the risk in the quarterback after the 2019 Winston Interception Festival. But a calculated possibility over Newton, even at the cost of giving the South team useful compensation, could be the movement to push Tampa Bay back to the playoffs.

5. New England Patriots

It seems that the Patriots are heading for a break with Brady in free agency. According to their current composition, they will seek to earn more with their career and defense game, which is basically what they were both in 2018 (Super Bowl champions) and in 2019 (losers of the wild card playoffs).

Newton with Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick doesn't seem like a reasonable adjustment, but the Patriots will be prepared to accept the challenge of a QB that is much younger and different from Brady. Newton may again be that double independent threat that raises the team, but it is better to be more dependent on the assets that surround it.

The Patriots would do everything possible to adapt to Newton's skill set and find a way to be one step ahead of the rest of the league offensively.