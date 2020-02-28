What they saw – Up News Info Detroit

Today, we investigate the shocking visions and consequences of near-death experiences and what science says about how you change physically and spiritually when you die. Dr. Oz speaks with a woman who says that her friction with death and the diagnosis of an incurable disease opened her eyes to the ability to connect and communicate with the other side. In addition, a doctor who claims that his five near-death experiences have given him a newly discovered ability to feel signs beyond the physical world, opens up about his experiences.

Then, the famous obstetrician and gynecologist and star of "Married to Medicine,quot; Dr. Jackie Walters answers questions he is ashamed to ask his own doctor.

In addition, the CDC has confirmed the first case of US coronavirus. UU. Of unknown origin, which means that the patient from California has not traveled to China or is known to be directly connected with someone who has been affected. Dr. Oz reports from the field in Los Angeles what this new information could mean for the spread of the virus in this country and how he can protect and protect his family from getting sick.

