What is in a name ?; Growing concern about the coronavirus that affects Corona beer sales – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLbe4cd400a4a30b7812031675f851c93711% %MINIFYHTMLbe4cd400a4a30b7812031675f851c93712%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – While fears about the coronavirus outbreak have sent actions to the fall of Wall Street over the past week, they are also affecting sales of the popular Mexican beer, Corona, within the United States, according to a recent survey

5W Public Relations, one of the country's leading public relations firms in the United States, conducted a telephone survey of 737 American beer drinkers recently to see what impact the name of the growing outbreak disease in Corona Beer had.

%MINIFYHTMLbe4cd400a4a30b7812031675f851c93713% %MINIFYHTMLbe4cd400a4a30b7812031675f851c93714%

His finding revealed how a name of something that has no connection to a disease can affect a product. Here are the highlights:

38% of Americans who drink beer would not buy Corona under any circumstances now

Among those who said they generally drank Corona, only 4% said they would stop drinking Corona, but 14% said they would not order Corona in a public place

16% of Americans who drink beer were confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLbe4cd400a4a30b7812031675f851c93715% %MINIFYHTMLbe4cd400a4a30b7812031675f851c93716%

"There is no doubt that Corona beer is suffering due to the coronavirus," said Ronn Torossian, founder and CEO of 5WPR. "Can you imagine entering a bar and saying,quot; Hey, can I have a Crown? "Or,quot; Pass me a Crown. "

"While the brand has claimed that consumers understand that there is no link between the virus and the brewing company, this is a disaster for the Corona brand," he added. "After all, what brand wants to be linked to a virus that is killing people around the world?"

But a spokeswoman for Constellation Brands, the parent company of Corona, questioned the results of the survey.

Maggie Bowman told USA Today that "while we empathize with those who have been affected by this virus and continue to monitor the situation, our consumers, in general, understand that there is no link between the virus and our business."

The generalized YouGov score reported that the generalized Corona beer score, a net score based on whether American adults have heard anything negative or positive about the brand, declined among those who have an opinion of the brand, from a high score of 75 at the beginning of January to 51 at the end of February 2020.

As the outbreak spread, searches for "corona beer virus,quot;, "beer virus,quot; and "beer coronavirus,quot; have increased substantially worldwide, according to Google Trends.

Searches for "corona beer virus,quot; increased by 2,300 percent worldwide from January 18 to 26, Business Insider reported. Searches for "beer virus,quot; increased 744 percent and searches for "beer coronavirus,quot; increased 3,233 percent.

Searches for the & # 39; Corona beer virus & # 39; suddenly rise in Google after the deadly outbreak of coronavirus https://t.co/2J0qgMqsRA – indy100 (@ indy100) January 26, 2020

The name coronavirus originates from crown-shaped spikes that can be seen protruding from the virus under a microscope. In Spanish, crown means crown.

Worldwide, more than 83,000 people have become ill with the coronavirus. China, although more affected, has seen fewer new infections, with 327 additional cases reported on Friday, bringing the country's total to 78,824. Another 44 people died there for a total of 2,788.

South Korea has registered 2,337 cases, mostly outside of China. The emerging groups in Italy and Iran, which have had 34 deaths and 388 cases, in turn have caused infections in people from other countries. That so far has killed 132 people and infected 6,000.

Like other actions, the shares of Corona's parent company, Constellation Brands, have fallen during the last week. Shares fell between $ 13 and $ 175.77 before Friday's opening bell.