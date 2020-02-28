What is a potato donut? Berkeley Donuts wants to show you.

%MINIFYHTML96e5a39878326b10d564663225fa623311% %MINIFYHTML96e5a39878326b10d564663225fa623312%

If lately you have been filling your hunched body in mid-winter with donuts, you are not alone.

From where I am reclining, the last weeks have been a true fried dough festival: I am talking about donuts mochi, Polish paczki and, the last morning sweet potatoes stuffed with potatoes.

Berkeley Donuts opened Wednesday inside Hops & Pie on Tennyson Street, and the little boys have already been causing a stir, according to Audie Mauk, Berkeley's main donut pastry maker.

You see, there are real Colorado potatoes inside these donuts, but no wedges or mash pockets, as such. Instead, the potato is mixed with the flour to make a more spongy dough and a more tender donut, says Mauk.

“Growing up in the northeast, I would go to local stores where donuts had a crispy exterior and an elegant, cake-like interior. The texture was very different from other donuts, ”he explained.

That internal elegance and a hard exterior are fully exhibited every morning at the Hops & Pie counter, where fresh seeds of lemon poppy and sexy varieties of black lava sea salt with caramel are lined up, which look like donut supermodels in the showcase.

Berkeley Donuts will always carry some varieties of cake and others that are raised with fermented dough, made from the 8-year-old sourdough entree from the sister pizza store. And in case you have doubts about a pizza and a beer bar that also decides to sell donuts later in life, here is a sign of Mauk's dedication to his trade:

"When I first went to culinary school, I just wanted to open a donut shop," he said.

Then, as one does, Mauk got lost in the kitchen life in restaurants like Fruition and Table 6. He thought to himself: "I make fresh food, I'm a chef and I'm amazing. I'm not going to make donuts now."

Years later, Mauk left a position at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., to return to Colorado and fulfill his donut destiny. Together with the owner and chef of Hops & Pie, Drew Watson, he is finally living that dream of donuts. And we can all benefit from it, at least until spring, when we must leave the sofa.

3920 Tennyson St., 303-477-7000, 7:30 a.m. until they run out from Wednesday to Sunday, donuts from $ 2.50 to $ 3.75, berkeleydonuts.com

