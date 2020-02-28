What Ayanna Pressley said about the Bernie Sanders survey in Massachusetts

Representative Ayanna Pressley cast her vote for Senator Elizabeth Warren during the presidential primary election on Friday afternoon in Boston. However, there was no illusion about the local incursions made by the progressive rival of the Massachusetts Senator in the 2020 race, Senator Bernie Sanders.

"It doesn't surprise me that Bernie is doing well here," Pressley told reporters outside Boston City Hall, after being asked about a poll published Friday that shows Senator Vermont leading Warren in his home state. .

"When Bernie is doing well, it's because progressive values ​​and ideas are doing well," Pressley added. "And I congratulate him for that, and that is the victory for all of us."

The Massachusetts congresswoman, who is one of the three co-chairs of the Warren campaign, added that they take "nothing for granted."

"That is included at home," he said.

Pressley's comments came just a few hours before a planned Sanders rally Friday night in Springfield, which the Democratic leader of the primary race will continue with a rally on Saturday afternoon in Boston. Warren, who made the last campaign in Massachusetts on New Year's Eve, is expected to return to the state on Tuesday, when he casts his vote in Cambridge.

During his press conference on Friday afternoon, Pressley echoed Warren's recent argument that she would be a more effective president than Sanders.

"We need more than progressive values ​​to be adopted," said the Boston Democrat. "We need them to come true."

Warren has begun to highlight his detailed plans and his support to eliminate the filibuster as reasons why he would more effectively implement a progressive agenda; Pressley said on Friday the record of the former professor at Harvard Law School established by the Office of Consumer Financial Protection, which he credited for helping numerous voters in Boston.

"She did that when she wasn't even an elected official … so imagine what she could do as our president," Pressley said.

The 46-year-old congresswoman and former city councilman in Boston emphasized Warren's approach to politics. When asked about Sanders' criticism on Thursday of the proposed Suffolk Downs remodeling project, Pressley said Warren's plan to address the affordable housing crisis was one of the "many reasons,quot; he supported the presidential campaign of the senator.

Warren's plan would double federal investment in low-income housing, encourage local governments to eliminate restrictive zoning rules and create a "first-of-kind,quot; down payment assistance program for first-time homebuyers in previously redirected neighborhoods or communities. harmed by segregation sanctioned by the government.

"I appreciate that Senator Sanders has influenced that," Pressley said of Senator Suffolk Downs tweet. "I'm supporting Elizabeth Warren, because I think she has the best plan to address that crisis."

Sanders tore the current proposal to transform the closed horse racing track into a new mixed-use neighborhood as "more gentrifying luxury developments for a few." While plan sponsors point out that it would create the most affordable housing for any project in Massachusetts history, local residents in the various neighborhoods of East Boston say the current commitments are not enough to address displacement concerns.

Pressley said he was following the signs of the municipal elected officials most involved in the planning process, specifically naming the City Council of Boston, Lydia Edwards, who represents East Boston.

"I am following the example of the city councilman from District 7, who has been a shrill voice and has made sure we are as inclusive as possible," Pressley said. "All politics is local."