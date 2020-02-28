"We like people we don't like,quot;

CITY OF COMMERCE – Leaving the field after a Rapids preseason practice on Wednesday, Jack Price cut a journalist before he could finish his question.

"They are discarding us, they always do," said the 27-year-old Colorado midfielder about the national perception of his club.

In fact, after accumulating only 20 victories over the past two seasons, most national experts are not buying the Rapids as MLS playoff contenders before Saturday's inaugural season game at DC United. And Price is not so interested in selling.

"We like people we don't like, we don't really care about them," Price said. "You can talk, we know we have a good team. We have added quality and the players who were here at the end of last season, we were one of the best teams in terms of form (during that time)."

Price captained the Rapids for much of that stretch with goalkeeper Tim Howard sidelined by an injury.

Now, when Howard left, the Englishman assumed the position of team leader in his third season. He also welcomed his first child to the world this winter: a boy named Hugo.

"I'm used to talking a lot in the field and also outside the field, so I think that's the main reason I was chosen as captain because I'm respected in the room," Price said. "Outside the field with the baby there is also a responsibility there that may help me on the way to being a leader in the field."

Price's play has been exemplary.

Last season he set the MLS record with 10 assists out of play and had another three free throws or corner shots that led directly to goals. But he doesn't really fit the classic notion of what a defensive midfielder should be. His defensive actions and the success of the tackle are below the league average for his position, according to American Soccer Analysis. However, their participation, pass quality and ball safety are top notch.

His success on the set made Colorado go from being an abysmal offensive to one of the best in the league a year ago. That's why he and the Rapids are approaching a long-term contract extension.

"He is very professional about how he deals with his business," said head coach Robin Fraser. "… He's a good passer, he reads the game well and makes many more right decisions than wrong ones."

The incorporation of Younes Namli as an offensive midfielder should facilitate Price's work as a facilitator and allow him to concentrate on defense and his specialty: establishing pieces.

"I understand it and I only give it, and that makes my life so much easier," Price said. "We had a run of 15, maybe 30 minutes against New England in the preseason and every time I got it I gave it to (Namli) and he did his magic. We really haven't had that in an attacking midfielder."

Price has spent his entire football career with two clubs so far: Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. and the rapids. His 17 years with the English team saw him go up to his academy and become an integral part of a 2013-14 team that earned a League One promotion to the Championship. The unit caused a rapid construction, which climbed the Lobos two levels in five years.

That reconstruction reminds you where Colorado is now.

"It certainly reminds me of my time in Wolves," Price said. "I'm very lucky to have had the Wolves and now the Rapids that have kept me for a while."