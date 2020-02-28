"We can't run away from everything,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Some people wonder if it is still safe to travel considering the threat of the coronavirus.

"I mean we can't stop. We can't run away from everything," said a traveler at DFW International Airport. "I am aware of what I have to do."

"We are heading to Dublin, Ireland," said Brian Shedd. "We have some masks to wear if we are next to someone who is coughing. We have a lot of hand sanitizer. I think we will only be cautious, but I would not go to Italy at this time."

Sarah Brett, a local travel agent at Vincent Vacations, has several clients with scheduled trips to Italy this month.

"Some of them have canceled just because they don't feel comfortable traveling, but many of them are moving forward," he said.

She recommends before making a decision, ask yourself these questions:

Is there an outbreak of coronavirus where you are going?

Are you at a higher risk of getting an infection?

Do you have travel insurance that would cover your costs if you want to cancel due to concerns about the coronavirus?

"If you don't have the,quot; cancellation for any reason, "you won't get your money back," he said. "I think stay informed, ready, prepared and then make the final decision."

Brett said that if he has not yet purchased a cancellation for some reason of the insurance policy for an upcoming trip, it is very unlikely that he can do so now because insurance companies know that it is most likely a loss for them.