Warriors beaten by LeBron-Less Lakers; Draymond Green Expelled – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Leaving LeBron James aside, Anthony Davis knew he had to do a little more: everyone had to do a little more to recover the slack.

Davis had 23 points and six rebounds in three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers won their seventh straight game and the NBA record in 18th place on the road against the Western Conference, beating the Golden State Warriors 116-86 plagued of injuries Thursday night without King James.

It meant taking better care of the ball in the second half and providing energy at both ends.

"LeBron, when he is away, is taking away many things we do, so it is up to all of us to make sure to fill those gaps, and I think we did it tonight," Davis said.

Rajon Rondo started instead of James and contributed 12 points and six assists when Los Angeles turned him into a third-quarter loss of 40-17. James was left out due to recurring pain in his problematic left groin.

Davis fired 6 of 13, made 10 of 12 free throws and also had a pair of blocked shots and steals for the Lakers, whose 12 turnovers in the first half allowed the Warriors to keep him close. Kyle Kuzma added 18 points from the bank.

Rookie Eric Paschall scored 23 points from the bank for his eleventh 20-point game and Jordan Poole had 16 in the eighth straight loss of the Warriors, both overall and at home in the new Chase Center. Poole limped out with 5:44 remaining in the third after rolling his right ankle and then returned after re-recording it, but briefly left Golden State with eight players available, two of them with 10-day offers.

Golden State guard Ky Bowman came down with 1:11 to play and was helped.

The return of Golden State forward Draymond Green from an absence of two games with a bruise in the right pelvic area was brief: he was ejected 5:45 before halftime at his second coach only 11 seconds after the first at 5 : 56.

Golden State also missed Andrew Wiggins, a late scratch with spasms on his upper back. The Warriors endured early but could not stay with the Lakers as they did in the Los Angeles victory 125-120 here on February 8.

And if he couldn't get worse for the home team, the Lakers' super-player Alex Caruso issued late MVP chants when the arena quickly emptied.

This losing streak is wearing out the Warriors.

"We need to win a game," coach Steve Kerr said. “We need to win a game from time to time to feel better about things. We are currently in a bad stretch. It's hard."

JAMES UPDATE

James had already been ruled out on Wednesday and coach Frank Vogel said that after the game, a decision on James's status would arrive on Saturday morning before a game in Memphis that night.

“I'm just dealing with some pain. We are still two days away, "Vogel said.

James, who missed 27 games last season, suffered the painful groin that hurt Christmas Day 2018 at Golden State, scored 40 points this season in Tuesday's home victory against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.

Kerr can see James as an example of a superstar who took him to a new level after a full offseason since the Lakers star had played in eight NBA Finals before last year.

Golden State has reached five finals in a row, but not this season, so players like Stephen Curry, Green and Klay Thompson can benefit from prolonged rest.

“When looking at LeBron, it looks renewed, it looks recharged. The idea of ​​eight consecutive Finals goes crazy when you think of five here and what they have done and how our players have felt last year and the injuries they have hit, "Kerr said." I think when everything is said and done, for the camp next year's training, our boys should feel recharged, refreshed and ready to start. Hopefully that is the case. LeBron is also LeBron. It is built differently than most people. "

TIP-INS

Lakers: The Lakers won the first three games with one remaining on April 7 in Los Angeles. This marks his first victory in the season series against Golden State since he went 3-1 during the 2012-13 season and the first time the Lakers won both games. in the Warriors house since it swept all four games in 2011-12. … Los Angeles improved to 18-1 overall away from Staples Center vs.. West, having lost his first "road,quot; on October 22 in front of the Clippers at the Staples Center. The Lakers won their fourth consecutive game on the road overall to improve to 24-5 this season.

Warriors: The Warriors used their 29th different initial lineup, the most in a season since a 49 franchise record in 2009-10. … Golden State plans an update on Saturday on the state of Curry, who has long pointed to Sunday's home game against the Wizards as his return date for a broken left hand, and if he does, he will he will have lost 56 games since he was injured against the Suns on October 30 … The Warriors fell to 7-23 at home and 5-16 against the West. … Golden State had won 12 of the previous 14 home games against the Lakers. … The Warriors signed G Mychal Mulder with a 10-day contract.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Warriors: In the Phoenix Suns on Saturday after losing their last in the desert, 112-106 on February 12. This marks the start of the seventh set of consecutive runs of the team this season.

