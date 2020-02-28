Warrington will recover after a strong loss of Leeds, says Steve Price | Rugby League News

















1:17



Steve Price says he didn't see Warrington's poor performance coming, but hopes things will change

Warrington coach Steve Price is confident he can change the fate of his club after they hit a minimum with a 36-0 loss at Leeds.

Price watched his team lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley in August, but they haven't been victorious away from home in the Super League since July and haven't won consecutive games since last May.

"It wasn't pretty, right?" He said. "It's a performance that we're certainly not happy with. They beat us in every department, in the basics of the rugby league."

"We started not too badly, when they stopped us above the line, but they were very superior with their pressure and the speed of the ruck was too fast."

"One thing I do know is that we have a good football team there, three weeks ago we offered a great performance against St Helens, and I'm sure we can turn it around."

"We have fallen in love a little with ourselves, but we have a group of men who really care about each other."

"We're not sweetening performance, it's not good enough. We have a duty to our fans and our city to look at ourselves."

Leeds ran in six unsuccessful attempts to ensure a third successive victory that elevates them to second place in the table.

Warrington, who debuted with the 21-year-old center Keenan Brand, was already losing 20-0 when the second rower Ben Murdoch-Masila was defeated by an ugly high tack and the home team ran in three attempts while his opponents were up to 12 men .

Warrington's former duo Brad Dwyer and Richie Myler were among the Leeds scorers and second rower Rhyse Martin kicked six eight-goal goals upon his return from injury.

"I thought we played well," said Rhinos coach Richard Agar. "From the first moment, we show an excellent intention with football, but maintaining a team with so many star players without tests is a wonderful effort."

Leeds coach Richard Agar was delighted with his 36-0 victory over Warrington

"We believe that our defense has been a bit out of combat, but I thought we handled them very well."

The only disappointment for Leeds, who chose not to play with the new signing Joe Greenwood, was the loss of the exciting full side Jack Walker with a foot injury in the first quarter, although Myler proved to be an excellent substitute.

"Jack has a boot placed as a precaution at this stage," said Hagar. "We will scan it on Monday, but its replacement did a very good job."

"We trained him in the offseason in several positions, half-turn, hooker and full-back, and when Jack fell early, we had confidence in Richie."

Luke Gale and Rob Lui celebrate the victory

"He had an unstable start, but after that he seemed quite immaculate. By the way he intervened, it seemed he had played there all his life."

Hagar was also delighted with the performance of the highly successful Konrad Hurrell center.

"It's a good value," said Hagar. "It's very fun and great to have him around, and with his rugby he has a lot to say at the moment."

"He is very hungry for work and is a great sign when Konny wants the ball in his hands because he brings the X factor, it is very difficult to handle."