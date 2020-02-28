Warren still persecuted for past claims of indigenous descent

%MINIFYHTML427f4dbabb8379f5d27b88cc11fdb24111% %MINIFYHTML427f4dbabb8379f5d27b88cc11fdb24112%

%MINIFYHTML427f4dbabb8379f5d27b88cc11fdb24115% %MINIFYHTML427f4dbabb8379f5d27b88cc11fdb24116%

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (AP) – Cherokee citizens are asking Elizabeth Warren to publicly reject a family history of indigenous heritage as a way to dissuade others from making false claims that say they often fall in love with Native Americans.

The issue has haunted the Massachusetts senator since even before she announced that she would seek the Democratic nomination for president, even though Warren repeatedly apologized for identifying herself as a Native American in the past and for presenting a DNA test to support him. He heard as he grew up.

More than 200 tribal citizens revived the debate this week, signing a letter to Warren that said his apologies are vague and do not address the damage he has caused.

Warren responded quickly to the letter and apologized again. She said she is willing to support Indian Country in ways others have not, pointing out her history.

Joseph M. Pierce, one of the four citizens of the Cherokee Nation who organized the letter, said Warren did not go far enough in addressing his family's history of connections with the people of Delaware and Cherokee.

"We believe he has the opportunity to stand up and show other people that it is okay to tell the truth about this story, although that may be emotionally difficult … because it attacks the core of who he thought he was," said Pierce. , an associate professor at Stony Brook University in New York said Thursday.

Warren's campaign did not respond to a request for comment. In response, he wrote that his family's story is important to her, but now he offers it as an explanation, not as a defense.

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, the largest of the federally recognized Cherokee tribes, said it was encouraged when Warren stopped claiming Cherokee ancestry. His apology and commitment to the tribe helped Warren understand why it is harmful to make false claims of indigenous heritage, said tribal spokeswoman Julie Hubbard.

It also helped sharpen Warren's approach to the problems facing the Indian country: "something we need more from national leaders across the political spectrum," said Hubbard.

Warren grew up in Oklahoma, which is home to 39 federally recognized tribes. While preparing for his presidential career at the end of 2018, he published the results of a DNA test conducted by a Stanford professor who indicated that he had a distant indigenous ancestor from the Americas.

The purpose of the test was to respond to critics, including President Donald Trump, who accused Warren of making false claims about his past. But the movement failed, as Trump continued to cheerfully make fun of Warren using the racial insult "Pocahontas," and many tribal leaders rejected the test as a false and partial way to measure the heritage of Native Americans.

Warren seemed to have managed to leave the issue behind her as she climbed sharply in the polls to become one of the leading presidential Democratic presidential candidates. He finished third in Iowa and fared even worse in New Hampshire, raising questions about how much longer he will remain in the race.

According to the US census UU., That does not reconcile the figures with the tribal registration offices, more people claim to have links with Cherokee than any other tribe. The reason is threefold, said Circe Sturm, author of "Becoming an Indian: the struggle for Cherokee identity in the 21st century."

The Cherokee Nation adopted white standards of civilization, trying to secure their sovereignty by imitating European governments and creating a constitution. The Cherokees married white people for much longer than other tribes, which was partly strategic for both sides, Sturm said.

Cherokee enrollment policies that depend on lineage are also more lenient than those of tribes that depend solely on the amount of blood, Sturm said.

"All those things make being physically white, or white-action, more comfortable to claim Cherokee," he said Thursday.

Pierce said the claims often romanticize the natives and allow non-natives to feel more American without having to compromise with native communities or address historical atrocities against Native Americans, he said.

The letter from Cherokee citizens urged Warren to set an example and confront his family's oral history while working with tribal nations to provide guidance to others who might have similar family histories.

"It's not about an election, it's about the future of our communities, and she can participate in that," Pierce said.

Warren has said that his claims of Native American descent were part of the "family tradition." She said she never sought to be a member of any tribe and reiterated in her letter this week that only tribal nations, not DNA tests, determine citizenship. She said she never benefited financially or professionally from her claims to be indigenous and acknowledged that not everyone will accept her apologies.

She said "she would strive to be a friend of tribal nations."

Warren pledged to defend a federal law that seeks to keep Native American children in adoption or foster care procedures in native homes, and defend the tribes as sovereign political entities, rather than racial groups. She has supported giving the tribes complete criminal jurisdiction on their lands.

Warren also joined other Democrats to push for the restoration of the original boundaries of the Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah that Trump reduced, and urged protection against mineral development at other sites that Native Americans consider sacred in the northwest of New Mexico and eastern Arizona.

Associated Press writer Will Weissert in Washington contributed to this report. Fonseca is a member of the race and ethnicity team of The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FonsecaAP