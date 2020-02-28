Home Entertainment Waka Flocka explains why he made the transition from rap to business:...

Waka Flocka explains why he made the transition from rap to business: "I was a Wack rapper, I knew it was Wack,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Waka Flocka

Roommates, not many celebrities can (or want) to be honest and honest about the status of their careers, but some may want to follow the example of Waka Flocka. In a recent interview, he explained his reasoning for leaving the rap game for the business world and his honesty is quite refreshing.

At one time, Waka Flocka had a very successful hip hop career, but as with most things in the entertainment industry, his rumor calmed down, successes stopped coming and new artists took over.

Instead of clinging to a dead career, Waka decided to focus completely on succeeding in business, and discussed her decision with surprising honesty.

In a recent interview with "Everyday Struggle," Waka said this about his musical career after earning $ 30 million in 2013:

“At that time in my life I was being real with my dead brother. Why was he rapping? I am rich, I wanted to be rich. So, from that moment until now, I wanted to discover how I can become a billionaire and billionaire out of business. Because I did it with rap. He was a crazy rapper, as if he knew he was crazy but he was real. My reality overcame my madness. "

He continued discussing how his approach changed and how that decision ended up being a better result for him and the goals he wants to achieve than hip hop.

Roommates, what do you think about this?

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©