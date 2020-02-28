Waka Flocka explains why he made the transition from rap to business: "I was a Wack rapper, I knew it was Wack,quot;

Roommates, not many celebrities can (or want) to be honest and honest about the status of their careers, but some may want to follow the example of Waka Flocka. In a recent interview, he explained his reasoning for leaving the rap game for the business world and his honesty is quite refreshing.

At one time, Waka Flocka had a very successful hip hop career, but as with most things in the entertainment industry, his rumor calmed down, successes stopped coming and new artists took over.

Instead of clinging to a dead career, Waka decided to focus completely on succeeding in business, and discussed her decision with surprising honesty.

In a recent interview with "Everyday Struggle," Waka said this about his musical career after earning $ 30 million in 2013:

“At that time in my life I was being real with my dead brother. Why was he rapping? I am rich, I wanted to be rich. So, from that moment until now, I wanted to discover how I can become a billionaire and billionaire out of business. Because I did it with rap. He was a crazy rapper, as if he knew he was crazy but he was real. My reality overcame my madness. "

He continued discussing how his approach changed and how that decision ended up being a better result for him and the goals he wants to achieve than hip hop.

