VW agreement and Porsche attack show that the consequences of Dieselgate have not stopped

Four and a half years after the bankruptcy of the Volkswagen Dieselgate, the company still faces scrutiny on two continents. In its home country, Germany, on Friday, the Volkswagen Group agreed to pay an agreement of nearly $ 1 billion to hundreds of thousands of owners who argued that their cars lost value after the scandal. The same day, Porsche offices were raided again by the German police in an effort to discover new evidence about Dieselgate.

On top of that, in the United States, Volkswagen has spent the last week defending itself in court against the owners who refused to be part of the diesel manufacturer's multibillion dollar deal.

%MINIFYHTML4b66fbb35a2f7b994d3a6e921b25acbd11% %MINIFYHTML4b66fbb35a2f7b994d3a6e921b25acbd12%

All this shows that Volkswagen is still dealing with the consequences of Dieselgate, despite having spent years since dedicating tens of billions of dollars to building a completely new line of electric vehicles. The world has not forgotten the fact that the automaker launched 11 million vehicles that deliberately contaminated much more than the legal limit, and that the company cheated regulators in the process.

More than four years have passed, and successes keep coming

In the agreement with Germany, Volkswagen agreed to pay $ 912 million to the owners, and the company's chief legal officer said that "it will now do everything in our power to offer and make the single payments as quickly as possible," according to Bloomberg. Nearly 500,000 owners filed claims as part of the lawsuit, and they could only do so because lawmakers in Germany passed a law in 2018 following the scandal that allows consumer groups to file a lawsuit on behalf of customers.

The raid at Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, was part of an ongoing investigation into the roles of current and former employees at Dieselgate. In addition to looking at the company's headquarters, researchers searched the apartments of three Porsche employees.

A handful of Volkswagen executives and their sub-brands have been charged, or even imprisoned, for their roles in the emission trap scandal, but the company had so far avoided facing a jury trial in the US. UU. For consumer complaints about Dieselgate, until this week. A case filed in 2015 finally came to trial in San Francisco after many questions about who should be called as a witness, what kind of evidence should be allowed and even if the judge should preside over the case.

Volkswagen will continue to spend cash while trying to become the world leader in electric vehicles. But before he takes that title, the company obviously has more work to do to really leave Dieselgate behind.