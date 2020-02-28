Vice President Mike Pence will lead the "Keep America Great,quot; rally in St. Paul – Up News Info

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will lead a "Keep America Great,quot; rally in downtown St. Paul next week.

According to the president of the Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, Pence comes to Minnesota to "celebrate the successes that our country has achieved under the leadership of President Trump."

Pence will lead the rally on Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel.

%MINIFYHTMLad963dd6ea74cf549b7cd31c9064cf6913% %MINIFYHTMLad963dd6ea74cf549b7cd31c9064cf6914%

To register for tickets for this event, click here.