Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant will make you cry

Vanessa Bryantlast tribute to Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant It will bring tears to your eyes.
The wife of the late Lakers legend visited Instagram on Thursday to share some familiar images.
In the video, Vanessa and Kobe were seen enjoying a quiet night with their children. The clip showed them playing cards, dancing, hugging on the couch and simply sharing some sweet hugs. The footage is from the documentary. Kobe Bryant's muse.
"We miss you both #GigiBryant and @kobebryant," he wrote next to the video, and then added: "They even miss their & # 39; earthquakes & # 39; – (leg shakes)."
He also noted that the song that plays in the background was "XO,quot; by Beyoncé and cited the letter.
"Your love is as bright as ever / Even in the shadows / Baby kiss me / Before the lights go out / Your heart is shining / And I crash against you / Baby kiss me / Before the lights go out / Before the lights go out lights / turn off the lights, "he wrote. "Baby love turns me on / In the darkest night (in the darkest hour) / I'll search through the crowd (I'll search through the crowd) / Your face is all I see / I'll give you everything / Baby love turns me off / Baby love It turns me off / You can turn off my lights / We don't have forever / Ooh, baby is losing daylight / Better kiss me / Before our time is up / Mmm yes / Nobody sees what we see / They are looking hopelessly, oh / Oh baby, take me / Before the lights go out / Before our time runs out / Baby, love me with the lights off / On the darkest night … "
Beyoncé, a friend of the Bryant family, sang the song at Kobe and Gianna's public funeral on Monday.
"I'm here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs," said the Grammy winner at the service of life celebration. Then he sang "Halo,quot;.
Vanessa also delivered a moving speech in which he called Gianna "an incredibly sweet and gentle soul,quot; and Kobe his "everything."
"Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old," he said. "I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than he could express or express in words. He was the early riser and I was the Night owl. It was fire and he was ice, and sometimes vice versa. We balanced each other. He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and wanted more than I. Kobe. "
Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January. They were 41 and 13 years old, respectively. Seven others also died in the tragic accident: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester Y Ara Zobayan.
Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and their children. Natalie, Bianka Y Capri.
