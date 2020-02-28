Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gianna and Kobe Bryant will make you cry

Vanessa Bryantlast tribute to Kobe Bryant Y Gianna Bryant It will bring tears to your eyes.

The wife of the late Lakers legend visited Instagram on Thursday to share some familiar images.

In the video, Vanessa and Kobe were seen enjoying a quiet night with their children. The clip showed them playing cards, dancing, hugging on the couch and simply sharing some sweet hugs. The footage is from the documentary. Kobe Bryant's muse.

"We miss you both #GigiBryant and @kobebryant," he wrote next to the video, and then added: "They even miss their & # 39; earthquakes & # 39; – (leg shakes)."

He also noted that the song that plays in the background was "XO,quot; by Beyoncé and cited the letter.

"Your love is as bright as ever / Even in the shadows / Baby kiss me / Before the lights go out / Your heart is shining / And I crash against you / Baby kiss me / Before the lights go out / Before the lights go out lights / turn off the lights, "he wrote. "Baby love turns me on / In the darkest night (in the darkest hour) / I'll search through the crowd (I'll search through the crowd) / Your face is all I see / I'll give you everything / Baby love turns me off / Baby love It turns me off / You can turn off my lights / We don't have forever / Ooh, baby is losing daylight / Better kiss me / Before our time is up / Mmm yes / Nobody sees what we see / They are looking hopelessly, oh / Oh baby, take me / Before the lights go out / Before our time runs out / Baby, love me with the lights off / On the darkest night … "