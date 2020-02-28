US Democrats Want to Interview Prosecutors Who Resigned from the Stone Case | USA news

The Judicial Committee of the United States Chamber is launching extensive investigation by Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice, demanding briefings, documents and interviews with 15 officials while trying to determine if there has been inadequate political interference in the application of federal law.

The committee chairman, Jerrold Nadler, sent Barr on Friday a letter listing a series of issues that the committee considers "deeply worrying," including Barr's involvement in the case of long-time president Donald Trump's confidant Roger Stone.

Stone was convicted in November for lying to Congress and other charges. Barr annulled the prosecutors who had recommended that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison, which led the four main prosecutors in the case to resign.

Nadler also asked Barr about his involvement in other cases involving friends and associates of Trump and about the internal investigations of department employees who investigated Trump after the 2016 elections.

"Although it serves the president's liking, he is also accused of the impartial administration of our laws," Nadler wrote to Barr. "In turn, the Judicial Committee of the Chamber is responsible for holding it accountable."

The committee requests briefings on the issues listed and interviews with 15 Justice Department officials involved in those matters, including the four prosecutors who resigned from the Stone case.

It is not clear if the department will cooperate with any part of the investigation. Trump has promised to block "all,quot; the citations of the Democrats and refused to cooperate with his political trial investigation last year. Even so, despite their statements, many administration officials appeared during the political trial investigation that once faced subpoenas.

Roger Stone arrives for his sentencing hearing in federal court in Washington, DC (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Photo)

Barr has already agreed to testify before the committee on March 31. It will be the first time he has appeared before the panel since he became attorney general a year ago, and the meeting will surely be contentious. Since Barr took an oath, House Democrats have wondered if he was too close to Trump, criticized his handling of Russia's report by former special advisor Robert Mueller and contested Trump for his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats . The Senate acquitted Trump this month.

In the letter, Nadler requested a wide range of documents related to the committee's concerns, including communications between Trump and the Department of Justice. The committee is unlikely to obtain any of these documents, since the personal conversations of a president are generally considered privileged by the courts.

The sharp look at Barr's activities comes when many Democrats have been cautious of prolonging Ukraine's investigation that led to Trump's impeachment. The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the president of the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, postponed, but did not rule out, a subpoena for former National Security advisor John Bolton, who refused to participate in the political trial investigation of the House of Representatives, but then said he would testify at the Senate trial. . The Senate voted not to call witnesses, but Bolton is writing a book that could detail his involvement in the Ukrainian affair.

Right after the Senate voted to acquit Trump, Barr faced his decision to overturn prosecutors in the Stone case. Trump congratulated Barr shortly after.

Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress, of having witnessed the manipulation and obstruction of the House's investigation into whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to end the 2016 elections. He was sentenced last week to more Three years in prison.

Barr seemed to try to divert some of the growing criticism about Stone, saying in an interview with ABC News that Trump's tweets about prosecutors and the Justice Department cases "make it impossible for me to do my job." Trump continued tweeting about the case.

Barr also said that the decision to undo the recommendation of the sentence was taken before Trump tweeted about it, and said Trump had not asked him to intervene in any case.