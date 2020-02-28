US Democrats criticize Pompeo over Iran, coronavirus | USA news

%MINIFYHTML2623fc775907344613a8a7fae1197e7411% %MINIFYHTML2623fc775907344613a8a7fae1197e7412%

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the Trump administration's response to the spread of the coronavirus and faced controversial questions from Democrats about an attack that killed Iran's most powerful general.

Democrats in the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee expressed frustration that the panel only had two hours to interrogate Pompeo, who had spent months without a public appearance on Capitol Hill until Friday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML2623fc775907344613a8a7fae1197e7413% %MINIFYHTML2623fc775907344613a8a7fae1197e7414%

Democratic representative Gregory Meeks recalled Pompeo's "thunder,quot; while in Congress about the need for testimony from one of his Democratic predecessors, Hillary Clinton.

%MINIFYHTML2623fc775907344613a8a7fae1197e7415% %MINIFYHTML2623fc775907344613a8a7fae1197e7416%

But, "For you, sir, we had to move heaven and earth to take you here for only two hours," Meeks said.

Democrat Brad Sherman asked sarcastically if Pompeo would return to Congress next week to detail the steps the administration was taking against the coronavirus or if he would wait months for his next public appearance.

The chairman of the Democratic committee, Representative Eliot Engel, called "shame,quot; that the panel has been given so little time to interrogate Pompeo. The secretary said he had informed Congress more than 70 times about Iran, rejecting accusations that it had not been accessible.

The audience should focus on the Trump administration's dealings with Iran and Iraq, but many of the questions focused on the coronavirus. Pompeo said he was confident that the administration had taken steps to reduce the threat.

COVID-19 disease caused by a new coronavirus that emerged in December in the Chinese city of Wuhan has spread far beyond Asia. The global count of infected people as of Friday exceeds 83,000, with China being by far the most affected country. Dozens of cases, but no deaths have been confirmed in the United States.

Pompeo's testimony comes three weeks after the conclusion of the Senate political trial trial against President Donald Trump, who was accused of abusing his office by retaining Ukraine's help while seeking an investigation into Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump, who denied doing anything wrong, was acquitted by the Senate led by Republicans.

The investigation before the legislators of the House of Representatives had the testimony of several foreign service officials, including some who had enlisted to try to fulfill the wishes of the Republican president and expressed concern about it.

Although Pompeo was not a central figure in the political trial investigation, he faced criticism for not doing more to defend a workforce that has been attacked by the president, including Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, which was ejected last spring. after a push from the president's allies.