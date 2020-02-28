US Court UU. Trump's policy temporarily stops & # 39; Remain in Mexico & # 39; | News

A federal appeals court temporarily suspended a Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases end up in US immigration courts. UU.

The same court decided to keep another major change pending, one that denies asylum to anyone who enters the United States irregularly from Mexico.

A panel of three judges of the Court of Appeals of the Ninth Circuit of the United States ruled on the two policies that are central to the repression of asylum by President Donald Trump, which gives the administration a major setback, even if it is temporary .

The question before the judges was whether to allow policies to take effect during legal challenges.

The Trump administration has turned asylum into an increasingly remote possibility at a time when applications have skyrocketed. By 2017, the United States had become the main destination in the world for people seeking asylum.

The "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), went into effect in January 2019 and almost 60,000 people have been sent back to await hearings. The court declared the policy invalid, but acknowledged that the ruling only applied to California and Arizona, the only border states in their jurisdiction.

The other measure with far-reaching consequences denies asylum to anyone who passes through another country on the road to the U.S.-Mexico border without seeking protection there first. That policy went into effect in September and is being challenged in a separate lawsuit.

Justice Department attorneys claimed that Trump had the right to impose policies without congressional approval and that they would help deter asylum applications that lack merit.

Opponents, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), argued that the administration violated US law and obligations. UU. With regard to international treaties by rejecting people who are likely to be persecuted for their race, religion, nationality or political beliefs.

BREAKING great victories versus forced return to Mexican politics (MPP) and the prohibition of asylum I in the Ninth Circuit. The arrest of MPP by court order IS BACK IN EFFECT

Judges William Fletcher and Richard Páez, both appointed by President Bill Clinton, harshly interrogated government lawyers about "Remaining in Mexico,quot; during the arguments of October 1. They voted to block it.

Judge Ferdinand Fernández, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, disagreed.

Supporters of the "Stay in Mexico,quot; policy say that it has prevented asylum seekers from being released in the United States with notices to appear in court, which they consider a great incentive for people to come.

Its expansion coincided with a sharp fall in Border Patrol arrests from a maximum of 13 years in May. The Department of Homeland Security called it "an indispensable tool,quot; in an October 28 report.

Opponents say they have exposed asylum seekers to extreme danger in violent Mexican border cities while awaiting hearings in US courts. Human Rights First, a defense group that criticized the policy, said in January that there were more than 800 public reports of rape, kidnapping, torture and other violent crimes against asylum seekers that were sent back to Mexico.

The policy was introduced at the San Diego border crossing in January and initially focused on asylum seekers from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

It expanded to crosses in Calexico, California and the cities of Texas in El Paso, Eagle Pass, Laredo, Brownsville, and included more people from Spanish-speaking countries.

On November 22, the administration began transporting asylum seekers who crossed the Arizona border from Tucson to El Paso, Texas, to be returned from Mexico from there, extending the policy on all major corridors for irregular border crossings .

walking a copy of the #MPPjjjunction to Mexican immigration officials in Nuevo Laredo to make sure no one is accepted to return in Laredo, TX today.

In Laredo and Brownsville, asylum seekers show up for tent hearings on U.S. Customs and Border Protection property. UU., Connected by video to judges in other places.

Mexicans are exempt, as are unaccompanied children.

The prohibition of asylum to anyone who crosses the border irregularly from Mexico also generated specific questions from the judges during the arguments. They asked if the policy violated the law of the United States that says it doesn't matter how people enter the country.

The Supreme Court of the United States refused to lift a ruling that blocks the ban after an extraordinary dispute last year between Trump and the president of the court John Roberts.

The president denounced the judge who ruled against the ban as an "Obama judge." Roberts said there was no such thing in a strongly worded statement defending judicial independence. Trump supported his comments.