UNT to offer first master's degree in artificial intelligence in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of North Texas is launching a new program to meet the growing demand for artificial intelligence professionals.

UNT will soon offer the only Master of Science degree in AI in Texas.

%MINIFYHTMLe34764689c2f047a6df00c409bf9a39d11% %MINIFYHTMLe34764689c2f047a6df00c409bf9a39d12%

"I really think everyone should be learning more about AI," said Mark Albert, a professor of computer science at UNT.

From Google searches to Alexa chats, AI surrounds us and is expected to play an important role in almost every industry.

"It is needed for many applications, so we feel we are in a position to help educate an AI-prepared workforce, which is also important for the state and the nation," said Yan Huang, senior associate dean of the UNT Faculty of Engineering.

The new Master of Science degree in artificial intelligence will be the first of its kind in the Lone Star State and one of the few programs across the country.

The PhD students at UNT are already applying AI, from the construction of autonomous cars to the development of medical advances.

UNT believes that AI tools and techniques can give students an advantage in the workforce.

"I think it is, in essence, job security," Albert said.

With the degree of AI, students can choose between three concentrations: machine learning, autonomous systems and biomedical engineering.

A full-time student could complete the program in about a year and a half.

It starts this fall.

UNT is already accepting applications for the first class of students.