University of Oklahoma students perform a sit-down after the second teacher uses a racial insult in the classroom – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2e34e5ea6a672401e4a7552fdd95d6ea11% %MINIFYHTML2e34e5ea6a672401e4a7552fdd95d6ea12%

– It is the second day of an organized sitting outside the administrative offices of the University of Oklahoma after two instances of professors using racial slurs in the classroom.

However, the interim president of OU, Joseph Harroz Jr., has rejected the demands of the school's black emergency response team, known as BERT, for the resignation of the provost Kyle Harper.

Dozens of students and BERT members met Wednesday morning at Evans Hall and called for resignation, mandatory teacher equity training, one-semester diversity training and a new multicultural center on campus.

%MINIFYHTML2e34e5ea6a672401e4a7552fdd95d6ea13% %MINIFYHTML2e34e5ea6a672401e4a7552fdd95d6ea14%

%MINIFYHTML2e34e5ea6a672401e4a7552fdd95d6ea15% %MINIFYHTML2e34e5ea6a672401e4a7552fdd95d6ea16%

The group said it would remain there "until these demands are met,quot; and the sitting continued on Thursday and Friday.

The sitting occurs days after Harroz announced that a history teacher read a historical document in class that used the word N repeatedly. Earlier this month, an OU journalism professor stopped teaching the course during the rest of the semester after telling students during class that the word N is no more offensive than the term "boom."

"We are simply tired of not being treated as human beings on this campus," BERT co-director Miles Francisco said Wednesday. "BERT will continue its efforts to interrupt the oppression on this campus in the same way that teachers continue to use an offensive, harmful and traumatic speech in the classroom for educational purposes in quotes."

In a statement issued Thursday night, Harroz said he heard and considered BERT's demands and "I told them that I would not comply with this demand. My reasons are based on principles, fairness and precedents. As a practice, we do not discuss evaluations of employee staff in this public way. We can never allow our desire for convenience to deter us from being fair in our assessments. "

Almost a year ago, Harper requested to leave the administration and return to the faculty of OU, Harroz said. Only when he asked Harper personally to remain as a forester, Harper agreed, Harroz said.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report).