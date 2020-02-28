United States Center: There is no evidence of fraud in the October surveys of Bolivia | Evo Morales News

%MINIFYHTMLe89d5ee2a2fcf41073bc5c552b70f2c811% %MINIFYHTMLe89d5ee2a2fcf41073bc5c552b70f2c812%

A US investigation center said it did not find "evidence of fraud,quot; in the presidential elections of Bolivia last October, which was won by current President Evo Morales, but that its results were dismissed after the Organization of American States (OAS) accused his government of manipulating the results. Morales resigned in the uproar that followed.

However, a new study published by researchers from the Laboratory of Science and Electoral Data of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, commissioned by the Center for Economic and Political Research (CEPR) – he concluded that it was "very likely,quot; that Morales's victory was legitimate.

"The media largely reported the accusations of fraud as a fact … However, as specialists in electoral integrity, we found that statistical evidence does not support the claim of fraud in the October elections in Bolivia," the authors wrote in An article published by The Washington Post on Thursday.

On election night, with 83 percent of the votes counted, official results showed Morales had a seven percentage point advantage over rival Carlos Mesa.

The publication of the results stopped abruptly and, when it resumed a day later, 95 percent of the votes had been counted and Morales had the advantage of 10 points necessary to avoid a risky second round.

Morales said the advantage was thanks to the votes that arrived late from rural indigenous areas, but the OAS mission in Bolivia cast doubt on his explanation, saying that the sudden change in voting patterns was "difficult to justify."

On Thursday, in a press release about the study, CEPR said: "It seems that Morales had headed for a first-round victory before the interruption of the preliminary count.

"The results once the count was resumed (were) in line with the previous trend, there was no unexplained change in the trend in the preliminary count as the OAS had stated," he said.

An earlier report also found that the increase in Morales' leadership was "constant, not drastic."

"The OAS needs to explain why he made these statements and why someone should trust him when it comes to elections," said CEPR co-director Mark Weisbrot.

Morales also responded to the report, saying the investigation provided "more evidence of the monumental robbery that (…) was done to all Bolivians."

"The truth is making its way. The OAS, (Luis) Almagro and the commission responsible for auditing the results of the October elections owe many explanations to the Bolivian people and the entire world," he said on Twitter. Almagro is the head of the OAS.

In December, the CEPR researchers along with 116 economists signed a letter asking the OAS to "retract its misleading statements about the elections, which have contributed to the political conflict."

Controversial government

The turmoil in Bolivia began when Morales won a fourth term in office, which was beyond the legal limit, in October and faced immediate resistance from opposition parties that challenged the results of the presidential elections.

Protesters took to the streets, claiming that the ballot was manipulated.

After weeks of agitation, Morales resigned under pressure from the military and moved to Mexico, where he was offered political asylum. He was later granted asylum in Argentina.

Since then, the country has been under the administration of a controversial interim government led by former Senator Jeanine Anez.

Bolivians will elect their next president, vice president and other legislators on May 3 after months of political turmoil.