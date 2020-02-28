Unions are pressing the FTC to investigate Amazon for anti-competitive practices

A coalition of some of the largest unions in the United States formally requested the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Amazon for anti-competitive practices. The petition, filed Thursday, is a 28-page document with almost 150 footnotes, and asks the FTC to conduct a study that explores the effects of Amazon on the economy and if the structure of its expanding empire gives unfair advantages in the market.

The members of the collective union total more than 5.3 million. Participating groups include the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which includes 1.4 million truck drivers and other transport-related workers; Communications Workers of America, a media union that includes millions of telecommunications and customer service workers; United Food and Commercial Workers, the largest private sector union in the United States; and the International Union of Service Employees, which covers medical care and certain private sector employees.

"The company demands an urgent investigation."

"Amazon is unique, not only in its current size and growth trajectory, but in the breadth of its interests in all markets and its expansion at all levels of the supply chain," says the petition. "The company demands an urgent investigation, which is best achieved through the unique authority and experience of the Federal Trade Commission."

The areas that the union coalition wants to investigate include the extent of Amazon's control over prices on its platform, the rankings of the company's search engines with respect to the placement of its own products, the use of the data that Amazon obtains of competitors in its Marketplace and AWS Cloud Computing platforms and the company's impact on workers' salaries.

Amazon, unlike other major technology rivals, is not yet subject to specific research on antioxidant or anti-competitive behavior, although last year researchers began questioning Amazon Marketplace sellers about the company's brand agreement with Apple , among other possible violations.

Both Facebook and Google are being investigated by the US Department of Justice. UU., Which is investigating Google along with the 50 state attorney generals, and the FTC, which is responsible for privacy and antitrust investigations on Facebook. However, Amazon is still widely targeted by federal investigators who in recent years have decided to take a closer look at Big Tech in general, and Amazon was included in a new 10-year acquisition review that the FTC launched to earlier this month.