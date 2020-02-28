UN agency says 35 immigrants rescued on the coast of Libya | News

%MINIFYHTML187872b730f65cabb23d868cf39fca1c11% %MINIFYHTML187872b730f65cabb23d868cf39fca1c12%

A commercial ship rescued 35 immigrants bound for Europe off the Mediterranean coast of Libya and returned them to the capital, Tripoli, the UN migration agency said.

The International Organization for Migration posted on Twitter that migrants, intercepted on Thursday, received medical assistance and relief items upon landing.

"Saving lives at sea is a moral and legal obligation. However, it is unacceptable for migrants to continue returning to an unsafe port," IOM said.

Libya, which fell into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew and killed the ruler Muammar Gaddafi, has become an important transit point for Africans and Arabs fleeing war and poverty in their home countries and expect to travel to Europe.

Most migrants make the dangerous trip in poorly equipped and unsafe rubber boats. As of last October, approximately 19,000 people had drowned or disappeared on the sea route since 2014, according to IOM.

Last week, a rubber boat full of 91 migrants set out from the Libyan coasts to Europe; It disappeared in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea.

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other forces in Libya to stop the flow of migrants.

Human rights groups say those efforts have left people at the mercy of armed groups or confined in miserable detention centers that lack adequate food and water.

The latest events occur amid criticism for the lack of EU rescue missions in the Mediterranean Sea.

The member countries agreed earlier this month to end a smuggler operation involving migrants that involves only surveillance aircraft and instead deploy military ships to focus on maintaining a widely mocked UN arms embargo that is considered key to ending with the relentless war of Libya.