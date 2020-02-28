Ukraine threatens to arrest its former president

MOSCOW – Ukrainian police interrogated former Ukrainian President Petro O. Poroshenko on Friday after threatening to arrest him if he did not appear, in which a growing chorus of critics, including the European Union, said it is revenge for political reasons .
They say that the failure of the United States to discourage the legal assault of the new Ukrainian government on Mr. Poroshenko illustrates how the role and moral authority of the United States in the internal politics of Ukraine have been undermined by President Trump's efforts to persuade the country's new leaders to investigate Trump's political opponents.
Political processes have persecuted Ukraine since independence. A former president, Viktor F. Yanukovich, jailed in 2011 the opponent who defeated by a presidential race, Yulia V. Tymoshenko, and other opponents.
Poroshenko is not only a former president, but also a prominent political opponent of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who won the elections last spring on an anti-corruption platform that included a promise to end investigations for political reasons.
Since Zelensky became president, the police have questioned Poroshenko as a witness in 16 different criminal cases. Over the months, investigations have accumulated, even after a critical meeting in September between US and Ukrainian officials, and in December, Mr. Poroshenko was subject to a treason investigation.
The September meeting arose during the autumn political trial proceedings in testimony of George P. Kent, deputy secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, who did not attend the meeting but based his account on conversations with an American diplomat who did.
The meeting took place long after the Ukrainians realized that President Trump was withholding military aid while asking them to announce investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and accusations that Ukraine tried to help the campaign by Hillary Clinton in 2016. During the course of the meeting, an awkward moment emerged.
Kurt D. Volker, at that time special envoy for the Ukrainian solution talks, told Ukrainians that investigating Mr. Poroshenko "was not a wise way for the country," Kent said.
It was an advice of an American diplomat in the former Soviet Union, where political prosecutions are common. This time, however, Mr. Kent said he provoked a surprising response from the main Ukrainian official present, Andriy Yermak, now chief of staff of Mr. Zelensky.
"Oh, you mean the kind of investigations you're asking us to start against Clinton and Biden," Mr. Yermak replied, according to Mr. Kent.
Mr. Volker did not answer the question, Mr. Kent said.
Since then, as Mr. Poroshenko's investigations have become more openly political, and the European Union has publicly objected, the Trump administration has remained silent.
The case of treason relates to Mr. Poroshenko's negotiation of a settlement agreement negotiated by France and Germany with Russia in 2015 called the Minsk II agreement, which forced painful concessions to Ukraine. However, it is not clear how a Ukrainian leader could have reached a more favorable agreement while Russian and separatist forces had surrounded thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine and a massacre seemed imminent.
However, the Ukrainian police are investigating whether Mr. Poroshenko committed crimes by accepting a series of steps in the settlement agreement that allowed local elections before the restoration of Ukrainian control of the separatist territory.
Mr. Poroshenko rejects the accusations categorically. "All cases against me are purely political," he said in written answers to the questions. The arrest warrant, issued to force his appearance to be interrogated on Friday and again next month, increased the pressure. Mr. Poroshenko said he agreed to volunteer. In all cases, Mr. Poroshenko has been questioned as a witness instead of being formally identified as a suspect.
"Does the government not understand that such actions do not harm me, because people support me, but discredit the country as a whole and the legal system in particular?" Mr. Poroshenko said.
In a statement, Mr. Zelensky's office denied any role in the ongoing investigations related to Mr. Poroshenko. "The Office of the President has no influence on the application of the law or the judicial system," the statement said. "This is important to build a new transparent system of the rule of law in Ukraine."
But even critics of Poroshenko's term as president have demonstrated against the avalanche of investigations. "We can clearly see the prejudices," said Maryna Lilichenko, a lawyer and human rights activist. "I don't support any of the parties in this matter, but everything indicates that this is political."
Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Kiev, Ukraine.