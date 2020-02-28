MOSCOW – Ukrainian police interrogated former Ukrainian President Petro O. Poroshenko on Friday after threatening to arrest him if he did not appear, in which a growing chorus of critics, including the European Union, said it is revenge for political reasons .

They say that the failure of the United States to discourage the legal assault of the new Ukrainian government on Mr. Poroshenko illustrates how the role and moral authority of the United States in the internal politics of Ukraine have been undermined by President Trump's efforts to persuade the country's new leaders to investigate Trump's political opponents.

Political processes have persecuted Ukraine since independence. A former president, Viktor F. Yanukovich, jailed in 2011 the opponent who defeated by a presidential race, Yulia V. Tymoshenko, and other opponents.

Poroshenko is not only a former president, but also a prominent political opponent of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who won the elections last spring on an anti-corruption platform that included a promise to end investigations for political reasons.