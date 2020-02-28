U.S. Court of Appeals UU. Grant Trump offer to block McGahn News USA testimony

In a victory for President Donald Trump, a US appeals court. UU. He dismissed on Friday a lawsuit from the congressional panel led by Democrats seeking to enforce a subpoena for the testimony of former White House adviser Donald McGahn.

The US Court of Appeals UU. For the District of Columbia Circuit, he supported the Trump administration's argument that the court had no place to resolve the high-risk dispute between the executive and legislative branches of the US government. UU.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLbd308d4bd1e742a143b3bde97211c73c11% %MINIFYHTMLbd308d4bd1e742a143b3bde97211c73c12%

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of three judges reversed a judge's November decision that the April citation of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives to McGahn was legal.

The ruling represented a claim from an administration directive for current and former officials to challenge congressional requests for testimony and documents on political trial and a wide range of other issues.

The committee had sought the testimony of McGahn, who left office in October 2018, about Trump's efforts to prevent the investigation of former special advisor Robert Mueller who documented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

A seat and a business card are established for former White House lawyer Don McGhan (Mandel Ngan / AFP)

The Department of Justice, arguing that federal courts should stay out of disputes between the executive and legislative branches, said Congress has other ways of addressing the intransigence of an administration, including withholding funds for the government and the government. supreme power of political judgment.

McGahn challenged the citation in May. The committee sued to enforce it in August, a month before the House began its political trial investigation against the Republican president focused on his request that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son.

The House accused Trump in December. The Senate acquitted him this month.