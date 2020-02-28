U.S. Army UU. Sample new hypersonic weapon model – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He recently showed a model of what he calls a long-range hypersonic weapon (LRHW).

The model of a new weapon system was presented during the House of the Chamber's House Breakfast at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington D.C., February 27, 2020.

The Army LRHW will introduce a new class of ultra-fast, maneuverable and long-range missiles that will be launched from mobile land platforms. Hypersonic weapons are capable of flying at five times the speed of sound and operate at different altitudes, which makes them unique to other missiles with a ballistic trajectory.

The U.S. Army UU. It aims to obtain the first experimental prototype of long-range hypersonic weapons for fiscal year 2023. The new land system launched by truck must be armed with hypersonic missiles that can travel more than 3,800 miles per hour.

The new weapon system will provide a critical strategic weapon and a powerful deterrent against the opposing capabilities of the US Army. UU. Hypersonic missiles can reach the top of Earth's atmosphere and remain beyond the reach of air defense and missile systems until they are ready to attack, and by then it is too late to react. Extremely precise, ultrafast, maneuverable and survival, the hypersonic can attack anywhere in the world in a matter of minutes.

In March 2019, the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Army directed the accelerated delivery of a prototype hypersonic weapon launched on land with residual combat capacity for the fiscal year (FY) 2023. To execute this strategy, the Office of Capabilities Rapids and Critical Technologies of the Army (RCCTO) has selected two main contractors to build and integrate components of the LRHW prototype.

On August 29, the Army granted Dynetics an agreement of the Other Transactions Authority (OTA) for an amount of $ 351.6 million to produce the first set of prototypes of common hypersonic sliding body systems ( C-HGB). Also on August 29, the Army granted a second OTA agreement to Lockheed Martin in the amount of $ 347.0 million as the integrator of the LRHW prototype system.

The RCCTO Army is responsible for delivering the LRHW battery prototype, which consists of four trucks with launchers, hypersonic shells and a command and control system. The OTA awards support the design, integration and production work that allows a series of flight tests that will begin next year and will be implemented in fiscal year 23.

In developing the LRHW, the Army is working closely with the other services through a Joint Service Agreement Memorandum on design, development, testing and production of hypersonic. As part of the agreement, the Army will execute the production of the C-HGB for all services, while the Navy will lead the design of the planning body as of fiscal year 20. This joint cooperation allows the services to take advantage of the technologies, at the same time which adapts them to meet the specific requirements of air, land and sea.

The two contracts awarded mark an important step in the transition of the Army's hypersonic capacity development outside government laboratories and towards commercial production. Initially, Dynetics will work with Sandia National Laboratories to learn how to build the sliding body.