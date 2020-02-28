U.S. Army UU. Accelerate the integration of additive manufacturing technologies – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He has announced that he accelerates the integration of additive manufacturing technologies to provide soldiers with cutting-edge ammunition.

Additive manufacturing (AM) is the general term for manufacturing processes that add materials layer by layer to create parts. AM technologies show numerous potentials in terms of rapid prototyping, tools and direct manufacturing of functional parts and imply revolutionary benefits for the manufacturing industry.

The leaders of the Army Research Laboratory of the United States Army Combat Capability Development Command designated several research programs as essential for future Army force modernization capabilities. As one of the initiatives, the integration of additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, will play a vital role in exclusive Army applications.

"Additive manufacturing has opened the door to creating geometric designs that were never thought possible with traditional manufacturing methods," said Dr. Jason Robinette, manager of the Additive Manufacturing Science Program for Ammunition, or Essential Research Program from SAMM. "The objective of this program is to take advantage of recent advances in additive manufacturing to develop next-generation ammunition."

This program directly supports two of the Army's modernization priorities, long-range precision fires and next-generation combat vehicles. According to Army officials, long-range precision fires aim to neutralize enemy capabilities, while next-generation combat vehicles refer to the superiority of the land in terms of firepower, speed and firepower. survival.

3D printers build parts layer by layer and give Army researchers precise control over the manufacturing process. Compared to first-generation 3-D printers, today's printers produce large constructions in a relatively short period of time and can incorporate high-performance polymers, composites, metals and ceramics as feedstocks.

According to Robinette, additive manufacturing has the potential to improve the performance of ammunition, electronic sensors and fuzes through improvements in specific production techniques.

Loads of printed gun thrusters and rocket engines could help achieve greater barrel speed and greater range, while better metal raw materials can increase the penetration of ammunition to increase lethality. The researchers said additive manufacturing could even improve the efficiency and durability of electronic sensors and fuze so they take up less space inside the ammunition and better resist extreme environments.

"We focus on specific components of the ammunition that we believe will be more impactful for the Army and have the best potential for transition," Robinette said.

The research effort consists of three central teams specialized in energy technologies, metals and hybrid additive manufacturing of ammunition, together with a scientific design team that brings together manufacturing and geometric design to discover the underlying motive behind each project. In addition, the nature of the research inspires collaboration not only between the different divisions and addresses in the Research Directorates of Sensors and Electronic Devices and Weapons and Materials of the laboratory, but also with industry equipment, academia and other government agencies .

One of the main objectives within this program is to address the question of how 3D printed articles do not retain the same mechanical properties as traditionally manufactured parts. Improvements to these features remain a priority for the team to ensure that 3D printed parts survive the harsh conditions that future ammunition will have to endure.

"We have established strategies to optimize the raw materials of metals, ceramics, composites and polymers to improve adhesion and microstructure to address these concerns," Robinette said. "Once these problems are solved, we can begin to incorporate design tools in such a way that they produce geometries never seen before for ammunition components that optimize performance."

In the short term, the research team plans to demonstrate first the feasibility of additive manufacturing processes at the component level within the ammunition. This effort would imply better combustion for thrusters, more mass-efficient warheads and optimized circuit designs on conforming surfaces. Later, the program aims to demonstrate the integration of different 3D printing technologies at the system level.

"For example, we would like to know if we can print metal housings to mechanically help rocket engines for high G survivability," said Robinette. "Can we start printing fuzing schemes to better integrate with explosive charges to increase lethality?"

So far, Army researchers have realized numerous achievements in additive manufacturing that promise more exciting developments in the future, Robinette said.

"We have printed the world's strongest steel in a more cost-effective way, maintaining its properties compared to its foundry properties," Robinette said. "We also printed the world's first 3-D hybrid microcontroller circuit in a hemisphere that survived high G environments comparable to what current ammunition experiences."

The team plans to obtain critical design specifications during testing and adjust the process to achieve higher performance. Throughout its efforts, the Army's modernization priorities remain at the forefront of its efforts.

"I think the potential is infinite," Robinette said. "But with this ERP, we focus on shorter-term goals to try to offer a product and capacity for the Army that first feeds its modernization priorities."