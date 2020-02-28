Tyson Fury: What happened in the last hours of the mission to take home the belt? The | Boxing News

















Tyson Fury celebrated well into the night at his later party

Tyson Fury's flight home was delayed by a thunderstorm that led to a drunk wait at a random airport: it was the only thing that went wrong in a perfect assault in Las Vegas.

The 48-hour period from before until after his destruction of Deontay Wilder went from a calculated calm to a wild celebration and ended with the inner circle of Fury sitting in an airport pub wondering when they could return home.

They returned to the United Kingdom later than planned, with lack of sleep and a little hangover, but the mission was complete. The CMB heavyweight championship belt was part of the luggage on board Fury.

The last hours of the Tyson Fury mission began on Friday night after weighing, with no need for more appearances or media commitments. The atmosphere, as explained by Fury's protégé, Isaac Lowe, who won a fight on the billboard and stayed in the same Las Vegas mansion, was peaceful.

"We had some pool games and some fun. At 7 or 8 o'clock Tyson went to his room," Lowe said. Sky sports.

"Everyone went back to their own rooms. Tyson went to watch TV. Everyone goes to bed early and the house is quiet."

There was no talk on Friday night of the fight ahead. The wives and girlfriends had long since left the rented residence of the fighters: Paris Fury, Tyson's wife, had arrived in Las Vegas on Thursday and had visited her husband on Friday, but had left him alone at dusk .

There was an ominous calm around the house while the team woke up slowly, one by one, early Saturday morning. This is always a strange day in the life of a boxer, with instructions to conserve energy, but also not to think too much about the night's work.

"We always get up early, around 7.30 or 8 am. Tyson sleeps a little later," Lowe explained. "We have breakfast, have coffee and see what others do."

Fury, Lowe and their team of trainers rested around the house and its pool. Inside, the pool table remained a constant source of distraction from what was coming.

But instead of everyone trying to distract Fury from the biggest fight of his life, it was the future WBC champion who distracted everyone else with his unique methods.

"It's not us making jokes with Tyson, it's Tyson making jokes with us," laughed Lowe. "That's the truth. He's always up to something! It's great to be in camp because sometimes it can be difficult, you miss your home, especially if you're in the United States. He's always doing stunts, even something, even for a Pool game, keeping us busy, it's good to be close.

"You wouldn't think Tyson is going to fight. He's relaxed and calm, he doesn't worry about that. We told him: & # 39; Wilder is a great puncher, so keep your hands up & # 39; but he said: & # 39 ; Relax, I have this & # 39 ;.

"I had it under control, it's fine!

"It's a natural phenomenon. Super quiet and super cool under pressure. Tyson was born to do this. His whole family came from a fighting environment, so it's just another day at the office."

"This camp had much more, it meant a lot more to Tyson, and it meant a lot more to everyone. It was much stricter. In the past it was known to sneak a Mars bar! But everything went through the book: we ate, slept and trained when they told us. "

Isaac Lowe (L) knows Fury since they were children

& # 39; Crazy & # 39; from Patsy Cline is Fury's mom's favorite song

In the early afternoon, the team began to splinter: Lowe was fighting at 3 p.m. local time, long before Fury.

"I try not to think about the fight until I get to the arena," Lowe said. "The more you think about it, the more energy you take away. You can't do anything until you enter the ring, so I relax and light up when I get to the arena."

Lowe beat Alberto Guevara by unanimous decision. He had recovered and showered when Fury, and the main group around him, had driven 20 minutes to the arena.

Fury was not yet close to mentally tuning into his fight.

Only certain members of his entourage knew about his epic walk plan to dress like a king. He had managed to keep it a secret from everyone else throughout the week.

"We never knew," said Lowe. "He always has something up his sleeve."

His entry song was & # 39; Crazy & # 39; from Patsy Cline, just a traditional war cry. It's Fury's mom's favorite song.

"It was a great choice, everyone loved it," Lowe said.

"I thought: & # 39; What a beast! & # 39; He was so relaxed, he knew it. When someone is so calm and relaxed, assimilating everything, you know he is ready. No one denied him that night."

Then the fight happened.

Paris Fury hugs her victorious husband

Tyson Fury hugged by Brother Shane

The subsequent party was at the Hakkasan nightclub, at the MGM Grand, the same casino that organized the fight.

It was an old-fashioned night, so Sunday, understandably, was a cancellation.

"We left on Monday morning, but it took 24 hours to return," Lowe said. "We had to fly to Georgia, then there was a thunderstorm that delayed the plane. They shattered us."

How to kill time?

"We drank some beers,quot;.

Not long after, the victorious return was completed.