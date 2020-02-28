Tyler Perry hired a new forensic expert to investigate the death in prison of his nephew Gavin Porter

Following the news that Tyler Perry's nephew committed suicide in prison, the acclaimed filmmaker and television star announced that he hired the services of Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist, to perform a second autopsy to confirm how Gavin died.

Page Six reported earlier this week that Porter, 26, died in Farmerville, Louisiana, while being held at the Union Parish Detention Center. The media mogul shared on his Instagram this week that his nephew had allegedly committed suicide, but he is still not completely sure that that is true.

The 50-year-old filmmaker claimed that his nephew "allegedly,quot; committed suicide, explaining that the "criminal justice system and prisons,quot; are famous for doing things wrong or hiding the truth. Using that supposed fact to guide his decision, Perry revealed that he hired Michael Baden to do another autopsy. They hope to see the results soon.

According to Page Six, the 85-year-old doctor used to work for New York City from 1978 to 1979 and also acted as president of the organization that investigated the death of the president, John F. Kennedy, who was shot and killed during a parade. .

With all that said, Perry admitted that he and his family are not "conspiracy theorists," they just wanted to verify the case and determine if there really was "foul play," as the authorities had suggested.

Dusty Gates, the Union Parish Sheriff, told news posts that Porter had died in his cell after being transferred there for fighting with other inmates. Authorities analyzed the fight and his death, but discovered that there was no evidence of foul play.

Reportedly, Porter was in prison for committing a "heinous crime." He shot his biological father in front of his mother. His mother turns out to be Tyler's sister.

Ad

The filmmaker claimed that the news of the murder deeply surprised everyone, however, they wanted him to know that they still loved him despite his actions. As previously reported, Porter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges after initially being slapped with a second-degree murder charge. He was supposed to turn 20 years behind bars.



Post views:

5 5