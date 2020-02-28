Tyler Cameron asks fans for privacy amid his mother's emergency situation

On Friday morning, Tyler Cameron asked fans to pray on social media after he revealed that he had to deal with an emergency situation involving his mother, Andrea Cameron. The reality star had to cancel a Good morning america Appearance today due to problems with his mother.

On Thursday afternoon, Cameron turned to his Twitter account to say he had to "cancel the GMA group will run tomorrow. " High school Star didn't reveal more details, but fans speculate that his mother has health problems.

Cameron's mother posted a picture of her looking The Bachelor recently on Instagram, and since then, fans of the reality star have yelled at Andrea in the ‘Gram, wishing her good health and a speedy recovery.

Before the emergency situation went down, whatever it was, the 27-year-old turned to his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning to reveal that he had full intentions of appearing on Good morning america for the "National Training Friends Day,quot;.

This news is undoubtedly a change in the tone of previous reports on the Bachelorette party alum.

In January 2020, Cameron was in the headlines of the media for another reason. According to reports, reality star and Jennifer Garner exchanged flirty messages on Instagram. Cameron let him know that he would definitely slide to the right if he found her in a dating application.

Earlier, Cameron was linked to Gigi Hadid, however, it seems that Tyler is moving to other women. Jennifer Garner is actually twenty-one years older than him. Garner shared several photographs that, he revealed, were intended for various platforms, including LinkedIn, IG, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Garner's Tinder image shows the lighter side of his personality, showing his paddle board while showing off his body in a black bikini and a yellow surf shirt. A ‘Gram fan suggested that he was using the wrong image for Tinder, opting for the IG image.

Garner joked that it may have been the reason he wasn't getting hit. Earlier this month, Garner's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, revealed that divorcing her was one of the biggest regrets of his life so far.



