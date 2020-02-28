Two thirds of California now "abnormally dry,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The record warm temperatures this week may have been the envy of the country, but it could be a bad sign for the California fire season.

The latest map published by the United States Drought Monitor shows that more than two thirds of the state is now "abnormally dry." A large strip of central and northern California is now considered in conditions of moderate drought.

February is usually one of the wettest months of the year, but this year has been one of the driest in history.

The Oxnard National Weather Service said Thursday that while southern California had normal rainfall in December, January and February they have been extremely dry.

However, temperatures are expected to cool on Friday, and a cold system is expected to bring scattered rains and mountain rains to the region on Sunday.