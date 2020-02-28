Two motorcycles collide in separate incidents on Friday night, one in Denver and the other in Lakewood.

Two motorcyclists were involved in separate collisions on Friday night, one in Denver and the other in Lakewood.
The accident in Denver occurred on Interstate 25 on the southbound lanes on South Santa Fe Drive, according to Denver police.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Police said they were looking for a blue sports car that could have been involved in the accident.
#DPD Officers on stage on I-25 sb in Santa Fe in a car accident. A motorcycle crashed and the driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Update to follow when information is available pic.twitter.com/Dwj0xtf5EP
The accident at Lakewood, on West Colfax Avenue, between Kipling and Hoyt streets, involved a motorcycle and an SUV, Lakewood police said. The incident closed Colfax in the area and police described the collision as serious.
