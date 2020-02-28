Two charges dropped in the domestic abuse case of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Earlier this week, two counts of domestic abuse were dropped against Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, involving his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, TMZ found out. The store claims that the authorities launched criminal threats and brandished a weapon.

Speaking to reporters on page six, Ortiz-Magro's lawyer, Scott Leemon, stated that the charges and stories surrounding Ortiz-Magro's arrest were "exaggerated and in fact incorrect." His lawyer added that after deliberation, the City Attorney agreed and decided to withdraw the aforementioned charges.

They expect the same to be done for other charges as well. Harley is represented by the famous lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who has not yet publicly commented on the new developments.

In October, authorities arrested the 34-year-old man for allegedly beating his girlfriend, resisting arrest and also running after her while brandishing a knife. Police accused Ronnie of a series of crimes, about seven misdemeanors.

Anyway, Ronnie still faces more, including two charges of resistance to arrest, false imprisonment, danger to children and domestic violence. In January of this year, the couple was involved in another domestic violence altercation.

Ronnie and his lawyer have argued that Harley was actually the aggressive one. Bloom told Page Six at a time that she would fight for her client's rights in a court of law, and that they would win. Lisa added that Harley was a "victim of domestic violence."

The former partners canceled their relationship in September 2019 after a long and heated romance, which consisted of many breakups and meetings.

They have a 1 year old daughter named Ariana Sky. For months, rumors persisted that Ronnie and Jennifer had finally ended up after years of intermittently going out in a whirlwind of romance. However, the couple has been in a lot of fights, and even the Jersey Shore cast has repeatedly expressed that they probably shouldn't be together anymore.

Earlier, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said his main motivation for improvement was for his 1-year-old daughter with Jen Harley. He said he wanted to be a better man not only for his son but also for Harley.



