Turkey promises to resist attacks against its forces in Syria

While there was no way to resolve the conflicting accounts, it is known that Russia practices hybrid warfare, of which lies and deception are an integral part. In Crimea, for example, it was almost a year before Putin admitted that the "green men,quot; who invaded the territory were actually Russian soldiers without badges.

The scene reports described a Russian plane that hit a Turkish convoy and then artillery attacks hitting Turkish troops in several buildings. Prolonged attacks prevented rescuers from reaching the injured, said Ahmed Rehal, a Syrian journalist.

Turkey could not evacuate victims by air, because Russia controls airspace in northwestern Syria. As a result, rescue workers and civilians were forced to transport the dead and injured to the Turkish border in trucks.

Altun asked Russia and Iran to comply with the agreement reached in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, two years ago to reduce the scale in the region, and repeated a call from Turkish officials for NATO to fulfill its responsibilities towards a partner member.

"We have been targeting all positions of the regime from land and air," he posted on Twitter. “We call on the parties to the Astana Process and the international community in general to fulfill their responsibilities. The repetition of past genocides such as those in Rwanda and Bosnia in Idlib cannot be allowed. "

The Turkish authorities have warned that if the pressure in Idlib is not resolved, Turkey will not be able to stop a tide of Syrian refugees crossing borders to Europe. Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, said the alliance would meet under Article 4 of his treaty, which allows any member to request talks when he believes his "territorial integrity, political independence or security,quot; is threatened.

The talks do not commit the alliance of 29 nations to any particular action or response. The article is different from Article 5, which deals with legitimate mutual defense and refers to an attack on the territory of any member. The attack in question did not take place on Turkish soil.