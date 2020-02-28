Tripoli bombing forces evacuation of patients from hospital | Libya News

The bombing of Tripoli, the capital of Libya, intensified on Friday, residents said, forcing the evacuation of some patients from a hospital near the only operating airport in the capital.

Residents said the bombing was one of the toughest since the two rival governments said they had agreed to a ceasefire in January, as artillery explosions echoed in the city center and black smoke rose near the Mitiga airport held by the government.

The fight, between the Libyan National Army (LNA) of the leader based in the east Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Agreement (GNA) with international recognition based in Tripoli, occurred when the United Nations tried to hold peace talks in Geneva.

The city hall of Abu Salim, a neighborhood of Tripoli, posted photos of damaged houses on Facebook, saying that a woman and a child had been taken to the hospital.

Suspended Flights

The flights were also suspended once again on Friday at the only airport in operation in the capital of Libya after rocket attacks.

The bombing of the Mitiga airport has forced the suspension of flights during consecutive hours on consecutive days this week and new damage was observed in a hangar after Friday's bombing.

The airport has been subject to frequent attacks by forces loyal to Haftar this month. It was hit by Grad missiles, GNA said in a statement Thursday, in the third attack this week by Haftar militias.

Since the overthrow of the late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar, supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA, which enjoys international and UN recognition.

The GNA also has the support of Turkey and the allied fighters it has brought from Syria.

Strong condemnation

Meanwhile, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) strongly condemned the violence in Tripoli and repeated bombing of the Mitiga airport in a statement Friday.

In its statement, UNSMIL said that "the bombing of civil neighborhoods in Tripoli, which may constitute war crimes, aims not only to intimidate the people (Libyan), but to obstruct any possible agreement between them."

He added that all countries that participated in peace talks for the war-torn country must "keep their promises, especially holding those responsible for obstructing efforts to end the fighting in Libya."

Ghassan Salame, head of the UN Mission in Libya, said in a speech in Geneva that he was concerned about the situation in both Libya and Syria, adding that the two conflicts had general parallels.

"I think there are players who are now very active in both Syria and Libya. And I do believe that there is a mutual integration between the two conflicts that is not favorable for peace in either," Salame said.

He also condemned the violence in Tripoli during the last 24 hours, referring to it as a significant violation of the truce.

On Monday, representatives of the war groups in Libya suspended their participation in the UN-sponsored peace talks aimed at ending more than 10 months of fighting.

The LNA launched a military offensive in April last year with the aim of seizing Tripoli. So far he has not managed to break the GNA defenses amid fierce fighting that has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 140,000.