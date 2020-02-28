Toya Johnson shares more photos of Mardi Gras 2020

Toya Johnson attended Mardi Gras 2020, and made sure to share many photos of the event in her social media account. Fans loved the fact that she was in such a good mood, and made sure to praise her on social media.

People praised her beauty in the comments section, and also made sure to tell her that she looks very young.

This year, it is said that Toya will marry Robert Rushing, but nothing official has been announced yet.

Someone said: ‘You look very cuteeee !!!! "Makeup is perfect!" And another follower published this: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Sister 19 year old boy. "

A follower told Toya: "@toyajohnson, Girl who looked at Lit, in that last picture, feeling good,quot;, and someone else said: "Awwww yes, you are with another Queen,quot; love me a little Draya❤️ "

Someone else also praised Toya's appearance: ‘Omg Toya, you look so young. I thought your subtitle was worth saying #tbt ’’

Another follower said: ‘The best ever! You look so cute and adorable! Your makeup is perfect! I love you all and I wish I could meet you! "

Toya also marked his coach's birthday on his social media account and shared a post to mark this event.

‘Happy birthday to the best personal trainer of all time! We love you @iamthekingoffitness! Be sure to watch your virtual training live. @kofvirtualtraining ", Toya subtitled his publication on social networks.

Toya fans know how important it is to exercise for her.

She always goes to the gym, and also managed to lose a lot of weight, flaunting her slim figure in her social media account.

Toya also debuted the movement called Weight no more with his fiance, Robert Rushing, an initiative to combat obesity and overweight.



