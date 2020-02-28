Toya Johnson makes her fans happy with this ad – Watch the video

Toya Johnson posted a video on his social media account in which he reveals an ad to his fans. This is the initiative that she and her fiancé Robert Rushing debuted in 2019, Weight No More, the fight against obesity.

Here is Toya's post below:

‘The,quot; Weight No More "team in Miami, Florida, is super excited to start our 5km walk / run tour in your city! March 28 at Oak Grove Park! Grab your family and friends and join us. Let's fight obesity together! 😉 # wnmmiami 💪🏾💪🏾. Sign up today! www.weightnomore.info ", Toya captioned his post.

Fans were excited about the announcement, and also made sure to praise Toya's look in the comments.

Apart from this, the other day, Toya shared a video in which she looked amazing alongside her future husband, Robert Rushing.

Someone commented: "Reigny looks like his dad, but with your color,quot; and another follower posted this: "He says:" I have to get in front of this camera, now you want to take pictures from my bad angle "".

https://www.instagram.com/toyajohnson/

A follower told Toya: ‘I love him for you! You're shining 😫❤️ I've seen you shine in your past relationships, but never this way! "

Another follower posted this: "So, does this mean that a small family and friends will return soon,quot;?

As you probably know so far, Toya will probably marry Robert Rushing this year.

They got engaged in 2019, and fans expect to see a wedding this year, even if nothing has been confirmed so far.

Toya attended Mardi Gras 2020, and made sure to share many photos of the event in his social media account.

Fans loved the fact that she was in such a good mood, and they praised her in the comments and especially to tell her that she couldn't look younger these days.



