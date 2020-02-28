Tony Romo's record salary with CBS rivals is what the best NFL QBs are getting

Tony Romo's second contract as an NFL television analyst looks like something an NFL quarterback could order.

%MINIFYHTML0bdbb679352a40d6ce4bb998784e245611% %MINIFYHTML0bdbb679352a40d6ce4bb998784e245612%

Romo is expected to earn $ 17 million per season in a new agreement that sets a record with CBS, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Friday night.

MORE: Frank Caliendo de Romo's impression couldn't be more perfect

The former Cowboys QB was ready to become a precious free television agent in the spring (ESPN, which has "Monday Night Football," was rumored to be a suitor), but CBS did what many NFL teams do: extend to Keep your stars. Romo is a star after three seasons as the best game analyst on the network who works alongside Jim Nantz.

To put Romo's new informed agreement in context: the $ 17 million would put him in 17th place among the league's current quarterbacks in terms of salary value for 2020, between Andy Dalton and Drew Brees, according to Spotrac.com.

Of course, Romo's money is fully guaranteed and is not subject to creative limit accounting.

This article will be updated.