Tiger Woods will miss Arnold Palmer Invitational | Golf news





Tiger Woods has chosen to spend another week on the sidelines

Tiger Woods has decided to miss the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week as his back is still stiff.

The 44-year-old won the tournament at Bay Hill eight times, but his agent revealed that he is not yet ready to return to action.

Woods hasn't played since he finished last, among the players who made the cut, at the Genesis Invitational in Riviera in California two weeks ago, where he revealed that he had stiff back.

As a result, he deviated from the WGC-Mexico Championship last week and also decided not to play in this week's Honda Classic near his home in South Florida.

"He is still stiff and not ready," his agent Mark Steinberg said in a text message to ESPN when asked if Woods would play at Bay Hill.

There is still no news about whether or not Woods will play in The Players Championship next month

Woods also missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year when he cited a tension in his neck for withdrawing from the event on Monday of the tournament week.

The former world No. 1 announced earlier this week that he was going to follow last year's "plan,quot; while preparing for his defense of the Masters degree at the Augusta National in April.