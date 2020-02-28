Tiger Woods takes the third consecutive week to skip Bay Hill due to stiff back – Up News Info

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tiger Woods is taking a third straight week off by deciding not to play against Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Woods has not played since his 76-77 weekend in Riviera, where he finished 68th at the Genesis Invitational while serving as host of the tournament. He decided against the World Golf Championship in Mexico City the following week, saying he had a stiff back and needed time to rest and train.

Woods is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill. He has played it only once since his last victory at the invitation of Arnold Palmer in 2013, including four consecutive years while undergoing lower back surgeries.

He tied for fifth place, eight shots behind Rory McIlroy, when he last played in 2018.

Brooks Koepka got engaged to Bay Hill on Friday. He missed the cut in the Honda Classic and said he plans to play the next four weeks through Match Play in Texas. That would give him a week off before the Masters. Koepka is playing Bay Hill for the second consecutive year. The cut has been lost the last two times.

McIlroy leads the field as former champion and world number 1 player. McIlroy is among the three players of the top 10 who are playing. The other is Patrick Reed, who comes from a victory in the Mexican Championship.