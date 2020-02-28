Tiger Shroff announces Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff is on a good run, since in addition to his films getting good results at the box office, they are also movies turned into franchises, which demonstrates the faith that filmmakers have for the actor. Today, the actor made a special announcement that revealed that his debut film Heropanti will receive a sequel titled Heropanti 2.

This morning, the actor shared posters of Heropanti 2 where he is seen wearing a black suit and a gun in his hand. The slogan of the movie says that The world wants him dead. The poster has a very John Wick feel and we hope he is an elegant action artist. While sharing this poster, Tiger captioned the first look and said: “This is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to carry on another franchise with my mentor, said sir. # Heropanti2 #firstbaby "

Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 and box office numbers made him a star during the night. The actor was seen with Kriti Sanon at the time, who also made his debut with the film. Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will premiere on July 16, 2021. Currently the actor is busy promoting Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The premiere of the movie is scheduled for March 6, 2020.