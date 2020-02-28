Thousands of janitors attack in MSP – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of Twin Cities janitors are in the middle of a strike, and on Friday morning they moved the strike to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

The janitors are all members of the SEIU union that clean dozens of corporate buildings. They request paid sick days, higher wages and training to help reduce their impact on climate change.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months, but the janitors say that so far management has refused to negotiate the demands.

The strike ends on Friday night.

Meanwhile, SEIU workers at HealthPartners approved their new contract. The union says that the members, who had threatened to strike, ratified the agreement with a large majority.

The new contract includes more pay, maintaining current health plan benefits and overtime protections.