This Virginia teacher dresses up as a different famous black figure for each day of the month of black history

Although black story It is every day and is not only limited to just one month, you will know that we always try hard when it comes to the month of February. That said, we have been highlighting some amazing people who continue to help keep our history alive.

LaToya McGriff, first grade teacher from Suffolk, Virginia, is no different, as she used a unique way to help educate her class throughout the month.

According to CBS News, LaToya has dressed a famous black figure to help teach his students about his contributions to our history. Started the month dressed as the Virginia native, Mary Jackson, who was played by Janelle Monae in the 2016 movie "Hidden Figures."

LaToya shared the photo of herself dressed as Jackson and said on her Facebook page: “Today I was Mary Jackson! She was born in Hampton, VA. She was a mathematician who worked as an aeronautical engineer that people referred to as a human computer. She was the first African-American engineer who played a vital role in the development of NASA's Space Program! Tomorrow I will be …

Some of the other black figures he dressed as included, Thurgood Marshall, Laila Ali, Booker T. Washington, Ella Fitzgerald and others.

LaToya spoke with a local media outlet, CURLY, and said: "That's what I remember, that a teacher comes dressed as a story character. Well, I could disguise myself as a different figure, a past or present African American figure so they can be represented."

Check out some of her amazing looks below:

Source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/black-history-month-first-grade-teacher-dresses-up-as-a-different-black-trailblazer-every-day-february-virginia/