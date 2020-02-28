This photo of Throwback Spice Girls is the definition of Girl Power

Consider our officially spiced lives!

On Thursday, Ginger Spice, also known as Geri Haliwell, owned by Throwback Thursday with an old school Spice Girls Photo. The British singer and her bandmates channel their inner spice and show a reality of the 90s. Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton Y Melanie Brown It can be seen posing from side to side on backward days.

"In the past, the Trinity studies near the single head," Geri wrote. "Singing‘ Let's make it happen. "

Fans of the pop star know he loves sharing nostalgic Spice Girls content on Instagram. Just last month, Geri had another #TBT moment with a picture of her behind the scenes in all her glory of Ginger Spice. "Girl in a box .1998. #Tbt taken in Birmingham on tour," he captioned the photo, where he can be seen shaking his iconic fiery red bob and contrasting blond highlights.

He also made sure to keep fans up to date during the Spice Girls 2019 summer reunion tour, posting countless photos and videos of their shows in the UK.