This photo of Throwback Spice Girls is the definition of Girl Power

Consider our officially spiced lives!
On Thursday, Ginger Spice, also known as Geri Haliwell, owned by Throwback Thursday with an old school Spice Girls Photo. The British singer and her bandmates channel their inner spice and show a reality of the 90s. Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton Y Melanie Brown It can be seen posing from side to side on backward days.
"In the past, the Trinity studies near the single head," Geri wrote. "Singing‘ Let's make it happen. "
Fans of the pop star know he loves sharing nostalgic Spice Girls content on Instagram. Just last month, Geri had another #TBT moment with a picture of her behind the scenes in all her glory of Ginger Spice. "Girl in a box .1998. #Tbt taken in Birmingham on tour," he captioned the photo, where he can be seen shaking his iconic fiery red bob and contrasting blond highlights.
He also made sure to keep fans up to date during the Spice Girls 2019 summer reunion tour, posting countless photos and videos of their shows in the UK.
Needless to say, all this nostalgia makes us want another Spice Girls tour. At their second meeting, Geri, Mel C, Emma and Mel B toured the United Kingdom with six tour dates. To the dismay of Spice Girls fans, Victoria didn't join the girls on stage. Once the news of the reunion tour was heard, the fashion designer turned to social networks to wish the girls luck and assure fans that there was no bad blood between her and the Spice Girls.
"Today is a special day for girls, as they announce the first dates of the tour since we performed together in 2012! I will not join my girls on stage again, but being in the Spice Girls was a very important part of My life and I. I wish you so much love and fun as you come back on tour next year, "Victoria Beckham Beauty founder wrote on social media. "I know they will do an amazing show and the fantastic fans of the past and present will have a great time! X vb."
While Posh Spice might not be taking the stage with her Spice Girls teammates in the short term, she often pays tribute to her girl band days with fun social media posts.
In November, she taught her son Romeo Beckham, 17, the choreography of "Spice Up Your Life,quot; during a TikTok video of mother and son. Shortly after her epic dance, Victoria helped her daughter. Harper beckham, 8, spice up your glamor with some space buns inspired by Baby Spice.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.