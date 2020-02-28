This harpist is a magical black girl who covers these well-known Bops!

TSR Talent: Black women are magical and Madison Calley, a native of Washington D.C., is no exception. Not many harpists are seen these days, or harpists in the Gram for that matter, but Madison is changing the narrative of what a harpist is like! She has mastered the beautiful instrument, playing for the past 19 years and attended Carnegie Mellon University to play the harp.

Madison said that her crush on the instrument developed at the young age of 4, when she fell in love with a harpist who would play Disney songs in a restaurant that her family would go to after church. His love for the instrument flourished from there and since then, he has performed with musicians such as Willow Smith and CeeLo Green.

"My goal is to break the boundaries and reshape the image of society of how a harpist looks and sounds, "said Madison." I want to advance the idea that black women are excellent artists capable of mastering any skill and achieving any dream. " .

Madison is working to launch a solo project and act with some of the best talents in the world. He also wants to establish music programs in disadvantaged communities so that harp learning is more accessible to minorities.

