This Armaan Jain wedding group dance video is too good to miss

Weddings are a striking event in B-town. The big events, the red carpets, the extensive social networks and the massive family reunions, Bollywood weddings are as elegant as the attendees. The last couple to marry was Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra and their wedding was a Kapoor party that we still can't get enough of.

Tie the knot on February 3rdArmaan and Anissa celebrated the wedding ceremony with their family and close friends gathered to celebrate with the couple. We take a look at all the fun for your wedding functions with the synchronized dance videos that appeared on the Internet. Whether the sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor dance together or that their brother Adar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria take the stage, the wedding was nothing short of a movie.

Returning to his reception, Manish Malhotra shared a video of Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar, Adar and Tara dancing on stage at Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Armaan and Anissa joined the group and got to the rhythm of the song together on stage.

