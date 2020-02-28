Things to do in Detroit this weekend – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLc0c7f5598e801cd6eb2f8359b76d251111% %MINIFYHTMLc0c7f5598e801cd6eb2f8359b76d251112%

Are you ready for the weekend? Do you still need plans? Don't worry, we have it covered. Here is a list of some of the best events that will take place this weekend. Whether you're looking for a fun Saturday night or a quiet Sunday morning, there is surely something on this list for you!

Friday

Hamtramck Music Fest 2020

The Hamtramck Music Fest appeared in our history for events that occur during the week, but it also continues until Friday and Saturday, so we think why not share it again.

From the description of the event:

%MINIFYHTMLc0c7f5598e801cd6eb2f8359b76d251115% %MINIFYHTMLc0c7f5598e801cd6eb2f8359b76d251116% The largest local music festival of its kind, the Hamtramck Music Fest (HMF), returns for the seventh year to the Detroit metropolitan area, as the city of Hamtramck will be full of music and entertainment throughout the weekend. Help celebrate Detroit's rich musical heritage by witnessing more than 189 different Michigan-based musical acts in 23 of Hamtramck's unique places, cafes and bars. According to The Hamtramck Music Fest's mission of "… celebrating and enriching our community in Hamtramck and the Detroit metropolitan area …", the proceeds from the festival will be used to purchase musical equipment and art supplies for the music and art of the public schools of Hamtramck. Programs – In past years, the HMF has donated instruments for the music band and installed a new mixer and stage microphones for the high school auditorium. Fundraisers from previous years totaled more than $ 25,000 in goods donated to local elementary, middle and high schools.

When: February 27, 28 and 29

Where: A variety of places in Hamtramck

Admission: $ 15 bracelets

For more information on which bands will play at this music festival, where the shows will take place and how to get a $ 15 bracelet to enter the shows, click here.

Speakeasy Social Hour @ Gent

From the description of the event:

Start your weekend with a rare Friday Social Hour organized in the mysterious Gent lounge located below Lady of the House. Pamper yourself with delicious snacks selected by the semi-finalist chef of the James Beard Foundation Kate Williams (Lady of the House, Karl’s, Candy Bar, Gent) while you have access to a private cash bar for an intimate networking experience. Members – $ 10 | Non-members – $ 20 (Members: register through the Member Portal to unlock discounted prices). Appetizer menu:

Ham croquette

Salmon Toast

Seasonal Tartar

Fresh Popcorn

When: Friday, February 28, 5: 00-8: 00 p.m.

Where: Lady of the house

Admission: Members $ 10, Non members $ 20

Click here for more information about this event.

Main opening of the art gallery: Jason Walker

From the description of the event:

Open to the public Main opening of the gallery with the work of Jason Walker. All art is available to buy through the artist. Meet the artist, learn more about work and inspiration.

When: Friday, February 28, 6: 00-9: 00 p.m.

Where: Detroit Shipping Company

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

Saturday

Walk through the nature of the Detroit River

From the description of the event:

Winter is here, but nature is still working hard! Join Detroit RiverFront Conservancy and Detroit Audubon for a walk where we will learn all about the birds that call Detroit Riverfront home, even in winter. We will begin our walk in Cullen Plaza, where we will explore the wetland habitat there. Then, any interested party can join us for a caravan to Gabriel Richard Park, where we will visit the Detroit Audubon bird watching station and look for bald eagles, ducks, ducks and more! Hot chocolate, tea and snacks will be provided for all participants.

When: Saturday, February 29, 9: 00-11: 00 a.m.

Where: Cullen Square

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

How to plan a best-selling book tour

From the description of the event:

Throwing a book and want to plan a book tour? Before going on the road, make sure you have the tools and strategies to make your journey a success. The founder of Detroit Writing Room, Stephanie Steinberg, traveled to 15 cities across the country to promote her book "In the name of editorial freedom." From New York to Los Angeles and from Detroit to D.C., he learned what to do and what not to do to sell his book effectively throughout the country. In this workshop, she will share: How to plan a successful book launch party

How to effectively promote your book and your journey in social networks

Tips for creating rumors in the media

How to go on tour without breaking

Professional tips for traveling with books

How to stand out at a book fair

Strategies to track payments This workshop is beneficial for first-time or veteran authors seeking promotional ideas. Whether you self-publish or work with an editorial, you will feel ready to book your stops!

When: Saturday, February 29

Where: Detroit's writing room

Admission: $ 45

Click here for more information about this event.

PizzaPlex presents: Carnevale Masquerade Ball

From the description of the event:

On Saturday, February 29, we will eat, drink and celebrate at ease to pay tribute to one of our favorite Italian celebrations … Carnevale! Carnevale is celebrated throughout Italy as a time to enjoy what you love most before lending. "Carnevale,quot; translates as "a farewell to the meat." Whether meat, candy or music, it is a time to enjoy the good things in life. To make it more special, some of our friends will help us appear. Rest assured that this will not be your average night at your favorite pizzeria, as we are closing our regular operations to provide you with this stellar event with tickets! Admission is $ 25 and will include an Aperol spritz; The Carnevale desserts par excellence presented by a collaboration with our friends in She Wolf, as well as just one night, unique pizzas sold a la carte (more details about the food to come). We will have masks in case you forget to bring yours. Come dressed to impress, as there will be a costume contest at 9:30 pm run by our Carnevale MC, the Mav One itself in southwest Detroit! We will have photo booth operations from Bondo Booth and a live presentation of the body contortionist, clown and mime, POPPET! The night will continue with music and dancing curated and produced by the lovely Tammy Lakkis!

When: Saturday, February 29, 6:30 p.m. – 02 a.m.

Where: PizzaPlex

Admission: $ 25

Click here for more information about this event.

Sunday

Conference: Deborah Kawsky on Ruth Adler Schnee

From the description of the event:

Deborah Lubera Kawsky was born in Detroit, MI, which inspired her love for the art and architecture of the city. Kawsky completed his university studies in art history at Smith College and his masters and doctorate. degrees from Princeton University. She is currently an adjunct associate professor at the University of Madonna, where she teaches art history courses and works with students and corporate partners in community projects. Kawsky has lectured at the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Cranbrook Museum of Art and Palm Springs Modernism Week on a variety of historical art themes, including mid-century modern design, art and architecture of Detroit, Italian Renaissance painting and women and the arts.

When: Sunday, March 1, 2: 00-3: 00 p.m.

Where: Cranbrook art museum

Admission: Free, open to the public)

Click here for more information about this event!

