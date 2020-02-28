The weekly | The handshake deal of a Mexican police chief with a hitman

Producer director Alexandra Garcia

%MINIFYHTML1d77c34333ac150a6a157bb8fcd11c3d11% %MINIFYHTML1d77c34333ac150a6a157bb8fcd11c3d12%

The bodies were accumulating and Alberto Capella, then chief of police in the Mexican state of Morelos, was desperate. Then he turned to a man intimately familiar with the violence of drug trafficking that plagues his region of central-southern Mexico: a ruthless hitman, a murderer who, according to the authorities, killed more than 20 people.

For years, the homicide rate in Mexico has been rising to alarming levels, and endemic corruption has made it almost impossible to do much to stop it. So Capella reached agreements with some of the men he had arrested who were willing to testify against their drug cartel bosses. In return, he offered informants protection and the opportunity to escape a life of brutality, potentially without facing charges.

It was a gentlemen's agreement with men trained in violence. Capella tells "The Weekly,quot; that he struggled with his decision to offer a lifeguard to men who showed no respect for human life, but his informants helped him arrest and condemn dozens of cartel agents.

The star witness of Capella had his own motivation. "I don't want to spend my whole life in prison," said the hitman.