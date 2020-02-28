The Vivo Apex 2020 concept has innovative cameras and an ultra-curved screen

%MINIFYHTML43928f7eb5bcc6c202231ea45395beb111% %MINIFYHTML43928f7eb5bcc6c202231ea45395beb112%

What happens with concept cars is that, although they will never be sold, car manufacturers really have to build and present them. Otherwise, who will understand the difference between a true concept and a distracted idea? Pity Vivo, then, who had planned to present his latest Apex telephone concept at the Mobile World Congress, but due to the cancellation of the event he now has to settle for telling everyone in a press release.

Perhaps the Apex 2020 will see the light of day in a future event. For now, however, all I can do is tell you what Vivo says I expected to show and take the word from the company that the phone really exists somewhere in Shenzhen, because if it's real, it sounds quite innovative in some ways

The most outstanding visual feature of the Apex 2020 is a 6.45-inch "borderless,quot; screen with curved edges of 120 degrees that go well beyond what Vivo installed on the flagship Nex 3 last year. The "cascade screen,quot; of that phone seemed dramatic in person with its 88-degree curves, but the Apex 2020 screen fits even more at the edges. Like last year's Apex, the 2020 model has no ports or openings and uses virtual buttons, which did not work too well in conceptual form but were greatly improved with the commercial Nex 3.

Like other Apex and Nex phones, 2020 has no notch, which for the first time Vivo is achieving by integrating the 16-megapixel selfie camera directly on the screen. Vivo says he has managed to increase the light transmission of that part of the screen six times, while relying on algorithmic optimizations to improve image quality. This is something we really want to see in person before making a judgment: Oppo showed similar technology last year, but it did not look very good and has not yet been sent to a consumer device.

Vivo is not necessarily known for its innovation in camera hardware, but the Apex 2020 believes that the company is looking for some important developments. At the top of this list is what Vivo calls "continuous optical zoom," which basically seems to mean "real optical zoom." Even the most zoomed phones on the market at this time, such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, rely on fixed lenses and software to process the shots between those focal distances; it's really just a digital zoom with a couple more optical steps along the way.

Inspired by the chameleons eyeballs

However, the Apex 2020 telephoto lens has real moving lens elements that take it from 5x to 7.5x magnification. Vivo says that the 16 megapixel module is only 6.2 mm thick due to its periscope design, which allows it to fit inside the 8.8 mm thick phone.

Vivo also claims to have made a great leap in image stabilization through a "gimbal-like structure,quot; in the 48-megapixel main camera. The company claims a 200 percent increase in performance over traditional OIS systems, which results in a more uniform video and much longer shutter speeds for night photography. Vivo says that the design is inspired by the eyeballs of the chameleons that rotate to follow the subjects.

Who knows what this really means in practice: Surely it would have been nice to try these camera functions in person! But folding zoom optics and gimbal stabilization are not things that most people would have considered possible on a smartphone, so they are certainly recorded as notable claims.

The Apex 2020 includes a 60W wireless charging, which the company curiously promotes how to charge a 2,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. That is impressively fast for wireless technology and competes with the fastest wired solutions, but that would also be a small battery for a modern phone. Perhaps Vivo will take notes from Oppo and use a double cell design, which allows faster charging without overheating, but the company has not listed the actual capacity of the Apex 2020 battery. It is equally remarkable that Vivo is using any form of charging wireless first; as far as I know, this is the first Live phone to offer it, even the Apex 2019 "without port,quot; (which used pogo paws).

It's not that regular specifications matter remotely for a phone that will never go on sale, but Vivo says the Apex 2020 is a 5G device with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The screen is 1080p, the phone weighs 169g, and the operating system is Android 10. "comes,quot; in black and white.

It is strange to write on a phone that will never be sent without seeing a physical proof of its existence, but Vivo at least has a way to give life to the conceptual characteristics of real products. The original Apex was the first phone we saw with the now common pop-up selfie camera, for example, while 2019 foreshadowed the virtual buttons and the curved glass of the Nex 3. The question is, now that we know where the future of Vivo sees Phone design, how soon will it really arrive?